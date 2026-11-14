Zubayr Hamza Returns as South Africa Name XI for First Test Against Bangladesh

Zubayr Hamza and Dane Paterson come into South Africa's XI for the first Test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers, starting Sunday. Captain Temba Bavuma leads a strong side as the Proteas begin their 2027 World Test Championship campaign.

South Africa have named their XI for the first Test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, starting Sunday at 10am. Zubayr Hamza returns to the Test side for the first time since February 2024, replacing David Bedingham.

Dane Paterson comes in for the injured Gerald Coetzee. Hamza, who holds eight Test caps, forced his way back with a composed showing for South Africa A against Bangladesh A earlier this year, compiling two half-centuries. He slots in at No 3 behind openers Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman, with Ryan Rickelton keeping wicket. Bedingham, who played all three Tests in the 2-1 series win over Australia, was omitted from the squad altogether.

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Paterson Steps In For Injured Coetzee

Paterson steps in for Coetzee, joining a pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada. Marco Jansen enters the series as the world's top-ranked Test bowler and all-rounder, fresh off being named ICC Men's Player of the Month for October. Wiaan Mulder and Simon Harmer also feature, while Keshav Maharaj misses out and Anrich Nortje is sidelined with a groin injury. Coach Shukri Conrad expects Nortje to recover in time for the second Test at SuperSport Park.

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Proteas XI: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson. Rabada said the Proteas are fired up for a strong challenge from a Bangladesh team looking to make history. South Africa will be riding high after a superb come-from-behind 2-1 Test series win over Australia, which lifted the current Test Mace holders to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

Bangladesh head into the series off a 1-0 defeat to West Indies, losing the first Test by eight wickets before drawing the second. They are ranked eighth and will be considered heavy underdogs. Bangladesh will target their first ever Test win over the Proteas. They made history in August by upsetting Australia Down Under for their first Test win in Australia.

Proteas Warn Bangladesh Against Complacency

Veteran seamer Dane Paterson has warned against any complacency, saying the Tigers deserve respect as the Proteas switch to their next World Test Championship challenge. Rabada said: In international cricket you can't take any series for granted. There are always high stakes in every game that you play. Going into this series against Bangladesh their spirits will be high if you look at the way they have played in recent times.

So it is exciting. You want to come up against the best that the opposition can be and they will want to come over here and prove a point. So hopefully we will see some exciting cricket, as we have seen in our previous series against Australia. It will show how healthy cricket is in South Africa and we are really looking forward to this battle.

We are playing at the Wanderers for the first time in a while. The weather is really hot and that shows the South African summer is on its way. Going into this series we can take positives away from the way we have been playing recently, but at the same time you can't take any opposition or series for granted. There has to be something on the line otherwise it takes the fun, enjoyment and desperation out of it.

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Speaking about being back in the Proteas Test setup after missing the ODI series against Australia and the first Test due to injury, Rabada said he was thrilled to continue living his dream. He said: I just want to be true to myself and true to the way that I would like to play, who I play for and what it means to me.

Rabada Expresses Gratitude For South Africa Dream

Playing for South Africa is like a blessing, it's a gift and something that not many people get to do. It's a dream of mine that has come true. Each and every day that I have the opportunity to play for South Africa and to represent the country, my teammates and myself, is me just continuing to live my dream, so I just try and be myself.

In the team environment what that means is that I give my best, I am optimistic, I lift up and uphold standards, and that all comes quite naturally to me. If it rubs off on other players it will only rub off in a good way. The series is a vital leg of the 2027 World Test Championship cycle.

Wanderers Curator Seeks Pace And Bounce Return

The Wanderers curator Brendon Frost wants the Bullring to rediscover its old bite for the Bangladesh Test, with the venue once revered for pace, bounce and an intimidating atmosphere. Bangladesh have named their Test squad to face the Proteas, with uncapped Mahfijul called up. They arrive in South Africa with arguably their best chance of winning a Test match on these shores.