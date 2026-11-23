Bangladesh were dismissed for 91 in 33.3 overs on a green seamer at SuperSport Park, with Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen starring as South Africa reached 88 for one before bad light stopped play.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 91 in 33.3 overs on a green seamer at SuperSport Park on Monday, and South Africa reached 88 for one before bad light stopped play on day one of the second Test.

Standing in for the injured Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram called correctly at the toss and immediately expressed a desire to bowl. The first session was lost to rain, and there was still plenty of cloud about when Kagiso Rabada delivered a wide with the first ball of the match. It was an inauspicious start, matching the general state of affairs as far as the Proteas bowling in the first 10 overs was concerned.

Also read Proteas put Bangladesh under the pump on day one in Centurion

Marco Jansen had Tanzid Tamim nicking off to first slip, but it was a sloppy opening otherwise with the new ball in such helpful conditions. Even at 53, bowling 115km/h I would fancy bowling on that surface, former Proteas captain Shaun Pollock exclaimed during the broadcaster pitch report. Given the overhead conditions and the emerald green colour of the surface, one could have been forgiven for thinking they were playing early season in the UK.

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Nortje And Rabada Bowl Bangladesh Out

In such circumstances there is no need for the bowlers to overthink their tactics, just target the top of off-stump and allow the seam to do the rest. Which is what Anrich Nortje did, but at speeds mere mortals only dream of reaching. With his eighth delivery, clocked at 143km/h, he clipped the top of Mafijul Robin off-stump, and with his 10th he beat Najmal Shanto for pace with a 144km/h rocket. Suitably shook up, Bangladesh folded pitifully.

In all they lost 9/51 in 20 overs as the Proteas corrected themselves against a team playing their fourth Test in a month. The two centurions from last week were far too easily dismissed. Litton Das flashed at a ball from Jansen that he should have left alone and was caught in the gully, while Tawhid Hridoy played an extraordinary over against Simon Harmer before tea in which he scored 12 runs, including a slog sweep for six.

His dismissal came attempting to drive the off-spinner, but all he did was edge the ball to Markram, who juggled and held an easy catch at slip. Rabada cleaned up the hapless Tigers tail, finishing with 3/33, while Jansen took 3/17. But it was Nortje six-over spell that saw him finish with 2/22 that had changed the tone of the innings. A decent crowd came through the SuperSport Park turnstiles given it was a Monday start.

Union Expects Loss Despite Lively Atmosphere

The Northerns Cricket Union expect to make a R2m loss regardless of how long the match lasts, and the pleasant surprise generated by a lively atmosphere as the touring team innings wound down led to one senior executive exclaiming: Imagine if we had had the Test over a weekend. Given their rough schedule in the last four weeks, Bangladesh probably would not mind if this match had started later this week.

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The lethargy continued into their efforts with the ball, where they blew the chance of getting rid of Marques Ackerman by not reviewing after their lbw appeal was turned down by on-field official Asif Yacoob. Ackerman was on one, and despite the bowler Taskin Ahmed pleading with his captain Shanto and keeper Das, they refused to refer the decision, with TV replays showing the left-hander would have been out lbw had they done so.

Proteas Struggle With Dropped Catches

Zubayr Hamza was dropped on two at slip by Hridoy off Khaled Ahmed, further adding to the touring team woes. Markram mood will not have been helped by his dismissal for 21, after a wild swipe at Ebadot Hossain first ball. It was the eighth time the Proteas opener has been dismissed for a score between 20 and 49 since his majestic match-winning innings in the World Test Championship final.