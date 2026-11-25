Prosus reports a 4.8% profit decline in the first half due to heavy investments in Just Eat and iFood, while the food delivery turnaround drives improved cash flow expectations.

Prosus, the consumer services and investment group majority-owned by Naspers, reported a 4.8% decrease in net profit for the six months ending 30 September, arriving at $530 million. The decline reflects the significant capital deployment made by the company to acquire and restructure its food delivery assets, specifically Just Eat Takeaway.com and iFood. Despite the lower headline profit, the group highlighted a positive trajectory in its cash flow, which it expects to improve significantly in the second half of the financial year. This shift marks a pivotal moment in the corporation's two-year transformation from a passive holding company into an active operator of consumer services across Europe, Latin America, and India.

Just Eat Turnaround Drives Order Growth

Prosus acquired Just Eat Takeaway.com for €4.1 billion last year, initiating a comprehensive operational overhaul that is now showing tangible results. When the group assumed operational control, Just Eat was experiencing a 9% year-on-year decline in orders, a trend that has since been reversed. By September, total orders at Just Eat had returned to growth for the first time in 55 months, indicating a successful stabilization of the business unit. This resurgence is critical for Prosus, as the performance of Just Eat is now seen as a primary mechanism to offset the financial pressure exerted by heavy investment spending across its portfolio.

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CEO Cites Technology and Logistics Improvements

Fabricio Bloisi, the Chief Executive Officer of Prosus, attributed the sustained order growth at Just Eat to targeted improvements in technology, personalization, logistics, and cost management. These operational efficiencies were discussed during a media call held on Wednesday following the release of the company's first-half results. Bloisi emphasized that the strategic focus on enhancing the user experience and streamlining delivery operations has allowed the platform to regain market momentum. The positive momentum is not just limited to the core markets but is evident in seven of Just Eat's thirteen operating markets, which are currently showing expansion.

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Investment Costs Impact Half-Year Bottom Line

The financial results for the first half reveal the direct cost of this strategic pivot, with Prosus spending approximately $278 million on iFood and a further $66 million on Just Eat. These expenditures contributed to the 4.8% drop in net profit, which stood at $530 million for the period. Nico Marais, the Chief Financial Officer of Prosus, noted that the company is observing a significant improvement in the efficiency of its investments at both Just Eat and iFood. The group is banking on these operational gains to justify the initial capital outlays and to drive long-term value creation for shareholders across its diverse portfolio of consumer services.

Profit Forecasts and Market Expansion

Looking ahead, Prosus expects Just Eat's full-year adjusted core profit to reach approximately $100 million, excluding one-off costs. This forecast represents an increase from the $83 million recorded in the 2026 financial year, which ended in March. During the first half, Just Eat reported a core profit of $34 million, a figure that included a one-off early exit fee from a large advertising contract, as well as restructuring charges and costs associated with exiting certain markets. The group's confidence in the recovery is further bolstered by the increase in monthly active buyers, signaling strong consumer demand and successful retention strategies.