Prosus Divests Significant Delivery Hero Stake to Uber in Strategic Move

Prosus, a global consumer internet group and Naspers subsidiary, has strategically sold a substantial portion of its shareholding in Delivery Hero SE to Uber Technologies. This significant divestment, driven by regulatory requirements stemming from Prosus's acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway, will see Prosus reduce its stake in the German food delivery firm from 26.3% to 21.8%. The transaction, valued at approximately R5.2 billion, was executed at a premium, signaling a positive market reception for the deal. Prosus reaffirmed its commitment to further reducing its Delivery Hero holdings as mandated.

Naspers , a prominent South African investment powerhouse, has orchestrated a significant strategic maneuver through its majority-owned subsidiary, Prosus , by selling a substantial stake in the global food delivery giant, Delivery Hero SE, to Uber Technologies . This transaction underscores the dynamic nature of the technology and delivery sectors, reflecting ongoing consolidation and strategic realignments among major players.

Naspers, a company with deep roots in South Africa and a diversified portfolio encompassing e-commerce platforms like Takealot and Media24, operates its international assets under the Dutch entity Prosus. The immense value of both Naspers and Prosus is intrinsically linked to their significant investment in the Chinese technology behemoth, Tencent, renowned for its dominance in the global video game industry and ownership of the ubiquitous messaging and social media platform, WeChat. This latest move by Prosus follows closely on the heels of its recent announcement regarding the acquisition of online food delivery service Just Eat Takeaway, a brand familiar to South African football enthusiasts as a sponsor of the Champions League. The regulatory scrutiny surrounding the Just Eat Takeaway acquisition by the European Commission necessitated that Prosus reduce its existing shareholding in Delivery Hero, a key competitor in the European food delivery market. In adherence to these regulatory mandates, Prosus has successfully offloaded 13,582,342 ordinary shares of Delivery Hero SE to Uber Technologies. This sale represents approximately 4.5% of Delivery Hero’s total issued share capital. The transaction was executed at a per-share price of €20.00, a valuation that reflects a notable premium of approximately 22% above the 1-month Volume-Weighted Average Price of Delivery Hero shares as of April 16, 2026. This strategic pricing demonstrates Prosus's ability to achieve favorable terms in a competitive market. The overall financial impact of this divestment is substantial, with gross proceeds amounting to approximately €270 million, which translates to roughly R5.2 billion at current exchange rates. Following the finalization of this sale, Prosus's ownership interest in Delivery Hero will be diluted from its previous 26.3% to a still significant 21.8% of the company's issued share capital. Prosus has unequivocally stated its ongoing commitment to fulfilling the European Commission's directive by continuing to divest the requisite portion of its Delivery Hero stake, signaling a long-term strategy to align its portfolio with regulatory expectations and optimize its investment holdings. The implications of this transaction extend beyond the immediate financial gains and regulatory compliance for Prosus. The sale of a significant stake in Delivery Hero to Uber Technologies, a direct competitor in the global food delivery landscape, signals a complex interrelationship between these industry titans. It highlights the intricate strategies employed by major corporations to navigate regulatory environments, manage their investment portfolios, and adapt to evolving market dynamics. For Uber, this acquisition of a substantial stake in Delivery Hero likely represents a strategic move to solidify its position in key markets, potentially gaining access to Delivery Hero's operational expertise, technological infrastructure, or customer base in specific regions. This cross-investment could also be viewed as a mechanism to de-escalate competitive pressures or foster a more cooperative, albeit indirect, relationship in certain operational spheres. The premium at which the shares were sold suggests that Delivery Hero remains a valuable entity, and that market sentiment towards its future prospects is positive, even amidst regulatory challenges and competitive pressures. Prosus's disciplined approach to divesting its stake, while maximizing value through a premium pricing strategy, further reinforces its reputation as a shrewd investor. The company’s continued dedication to meeting its regulatory obligations demonstrates a commitment to corporate governance and a proactive approach to managing its diverse international holdings, with the ultimate goal of optimizing shareholder value across its extensive portfolio





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Prosus Delivery Hero Uber Technologies Naspers Divestment

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