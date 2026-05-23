Prosecution Won't Be Countered by New Facts Brought by Accused 2 in Murder Trial

The prosecution in the case of five men linked to the murder of aspirant ANC councillor Siyabonga Mkhize has argued that the strength of its case cannot be countered by new facts brought by one of the accused. The new facts brought by the accused in one of the trial are expected to be taken into consideration in the trial proceedings.

The prosecution in the case of five men linked to the murder of aspirant ANC councillor Siyabonga Mkhize has argued that the strength of its case cannot be countered by new facts brought by one of the accused.

This follows another bail attempt by accused 2 in the matter Sandile Mzizi, who has come forward with new facts. Mkhize was murdered in the lead up to the November 2021 local government elections in Cato Manor outside the Durban CBD, his friend Mzukisi Nyanga was also killed during the attack. Mzizi has blamed the court for delays in the matter adding that his advocate Elvis Gcweka has been prioritizing other high-profile cases.

He said, 'It is the accused person before this court who is saying he does agree that the matters in the high court have been delays by issues of the legal representation in respect of accused 1 and 3, he didn’t do in anything in respect of the because he believes they were exercising their legal right.





ewnupdates / 🏆 30. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Courts & Laws Mkhize Murder Trial Mzizi New Facts Accused 2 Bail Mzukisi Nyanga Attack Accused Person Trial Delays Legal Representation High-Profile Cases Accused 2 Believes Legal Right Cato Manor Murders

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