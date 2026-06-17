Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Steps In to Assist Stranded Malawians in Durban with Buses for Repatriation

Facing a growing humanitarian crisis with thousands of Malawian nationals sleeping outdoors in Durban, the Malawian government is struggling with the logistics of voluntary repatriation. Controversial preacher Shepherd Bushiri has pledged to deploy ten buses to assist in transporting stranded citizens back to Malawi, offering private support to alleviate pressure on state resources and improve dire living conditions.

Controversial Malawian preacher 'Prophet' Shepherd Bushiri has announced plans to help thousands of stranded Malawian nationals in Durban . Many of those seeking to return home have been sleeping outdoors for nearly a week as authorities process applications for voluntary repatriation.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Bushiri said he would deploy buses to help ease the growing humanitarian situation facing Malawian nationals stranded in Durban.

'Preparing 10 buses to go and get our people in South Africa. Let's stand together and help our people!

', Bushiri wrote. His intervention comes as the number of people waiting for transport continues to grow, placing pressure on government resources and creating difficult living conditions for those at the site. The Department of Home Affairs has intensified the registration process for those wishing to return voluntarily to Malawi.

However, the scale of the operation has created significant logistical challenges. Authorities have been transporting people in phases, with priority given to vulnerable groups such as women and children. The Malawian government has also appealed for donations to support the repatriation programme, saying it faces financial constraints in moving large numbers of citizens back home. The growing number of people sleeping in the open has raised concerns about health, safety and access to basic services.

Bushiri's pledge could help reduce the backlog by providing additional transport capacity at a time when thousands are still waiting for an opportunity to leave Durban. The preacher's planned contribution introduces private support into what authorities have described as a major humanitarian and logistical operation. Ntuli acknowledged concerns about the conditions under which many people were living while waiting for transport.

He also welcomed the willingness of undocumented foreign nationals to return to their home countries through the voluntary repatriation programme. As authorities continue processing applications, attention is now turning to whether additional support from private individuals and organisations, including Bushiri's promised buses, can help speed up the return of thousands of stranded Malawians





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Shepherd Bushiri Malawian Nationals Durban Repatriation Voluntary Return Humanitarian Crisis South Africa Malawi

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