The news text explores the recent property market trends in Johannesburg and Johannesburg South. It highlights the negative sales and decades of decay in the city of Johannesburg and the general declining property market in the area. It further reveals the shift towards suburbs in Johannesburg South, driven by affordability and its attractive real estate offerings.

Although the city of Johannesburg is widely referenced as a city of possibilities, property growth data shows signs of negative sales and years of decay.

Rapid urbanisation and population growth contribute to the lacklustre sales figures, with many property buyers in Johannesburg South seeking value and affordability. The upcoming elections are believed to drive a change in the property market, with a focus on regeneration and affordable housing strategies.

However, the scale of change required for substantial differences is still visible, with a need for acceleration. Property buyers are shifting towards suburbs in Johannesburg South, such as Alberton, due to affordability and the region's value for money. The area's strong demand and attractive property prices, ranging from R800,000 to R2 million, offer excellent investment potential and long-term capital growth





BusinessTechSA / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Analysis Johannesburg Property Market Property Growth Data Negative Sales Upcoming Elections Regeneration Strategy Affordable Housing Suburbs In Johannesburg South Property Buyers Property Prices Real Estate Trends

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