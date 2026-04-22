Popular breakfast cereal ProNutro has undergone a formula change resulting in a different taste, texture, and smell, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among South African consumers. PepsiCo, the parent company, cites infrastructure issues and a desire to reduce sugar as reasons for the change.

A beloved South Africa n breakfast staple, ProNutro, is facing consumer backlash after a significant change in its formula, taste, texture, and even smell. For generations, ProNutro has been a familiar sight on breakfast tables across the country, but recent complaints indicate a departure from the product many grew up with.

Consumers have taken to social media and other platforms to express their dissatisfaction, with many stating their children refuse to eat the new version and vowing to switch brands. The core of the issue lies in alterations made by PepsiCo, the parent company of Pioneer Foods which manufactures ProNutro under the Bokomo range. The changes are not accidental. Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has confirmed that PepsiCo intentionally reformulated the cereal as part of a 'new generation' initiative.

This involved reducing the sugar content and altering the texture of the product. PepsiCo defended the decision, citing ageing infrastructure and unreliable equipment as factors that could negatively impact the quality of the cereal over time. They claim the new formula still delivers the same nutritional benefits, providing 13 vitamins and four minerals. The company also asserts that extensive national consumer testing was conducted before the rollout, and that the new packaging clearly communicates the change in formula.

The new ProNutro range began appearing on shelves in April, with older stock being phased out. This situation echoes a similar controversy that unfolded with Kellogg’s Rice Krispies in 2018. Kellogg’s initially altered the Rice Krispies formula, renaming it Rice Krispies Vanilla and significantly increasing the sugar content.

This move sparked widespread criticism, and the company eventually succumbed to consumer pressure, reintroducing the original Rice Krispies to the market, albeit imported from the UK due to a lack of local manufacturing capability. The Kellogg’s case demonstrates the power of consumer feedback and the potential for brands to reverse course when faced with strong opposition. ProNutro’s history is rooted in addressing a critical health issue in South Africa.

Developed by doctors in 1962, the cereal was originally designed to combat malnutrition. This legacy adds another layer to the current controversy, as consumers question whether the changes compromise the cereal’s original purpose. While PepsiCo emphasizes the continued nutritional value of the new formula, many remain skeptical. The situation highlights a broader trend of food manufacturers adjusting recipes, often in response to health concerns or production challenges.

However, it also underscores the importance of transparency and consumer engagement. The ProNutro case serves as a cautionary tale for other brands considering similar changes – failing to adequately communicate and address consumer concerns can lead to significant backlash and potential damage to brand loyalty. Beyond the ProNutro saga, South Africa is also seeing developments on border control with Lesotho, potentially allowing ID usage instead of passports for travel.

Furthermore, there's movement in the Springboks rugby team with players both leaving for and returning to South Africa, and ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are impacting global energy markets, specifically affecting South African motorists. An economic analyst also points out the systemic issues with service delivery in South Africa, suggesting ineffective allocation of resources





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Pronutro Pepsico Breakfast Cereal Formula Change Consumer Complaints South Africa Food Industry Rice Krispies

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