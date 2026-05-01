ProNutro Apologizes to South Africans Over 'New Generation' Cereal Changes

ProNutro has issued an apology to South African consumers following backlash over its 'New Generation' formula, which altered the cereal's texture and reduced sugar content. The brand acknowledged consumer feedback and pledged to improve mixability while maintaining its commitment to healthier and more sustainable production.

Iconic cereal brand ProNutro has issued a formal apology to South Africans following the launch of its 'New Generation' formula, which altered the cereal's texture and reduced sugar content.

The change sparked significant public backlash, with many consumers urging the 64-year-old brand to revert to its original recipe. PepsiCo, the parent company of Bokomo, which owns ProNutro, explained that the modification was primarily driven by the need to replace outdated equipment. The older machinery, which had been used to produce the cereal for decades, had become unreliable and posed risks to product quality over time.

According to ProNutro, the brand conducted extensive national consumer taste tests involving both existing customers and users of other cereals before rolling out the new formula. The new packaging clearly highlights the changes, emphasizing transparency with consumers.

However, the response to the 'New Generation' ProNutro has been mixed since its launch. In late April, the brand issued an apology after receiving numerous complaints and requests to bring back the original cereal. While ProNutro confirmed that the old formulation would not return, it acknowledged consumer feedback and committed to making improvements. The primary concerns raised by consumers centered around the new product's texture and mixability.

Although the new production process may not fully address these issues, ProNutro has pledged to enhance mixability in the coming weeks. The brand also noted that there would be a brief period during which the product would be temporarily unavailable on store shelves due to these adjustments. The shift to the new recipe was necessitated by the adoption of advanced technology, which was the only feasible solution for maintaining production efficiency.

Beyond texture and taste, the new formula offers health benefits, including a reduction in total sugar per serving across all variants. This aligns with the brand's commitment to promoting healthier choices for families.

Additionally, the new formulation contributes to environmental sustainability by cutting CO₂ emissions by 12.7%, reducing packaging by 12.8%, and decreasing water usage by 6.7%. These changes are part of ProNutro's broader initiative to minimize its manufacturing footprint while continuing to deliver high-quality products. Since its introduction in 1962, ProNutro has been recognized as the world's first nutraceutical cereal, offering health benefits alongside basic nutritional value.

The Original High-Protein Cereal variant provides plant-based protein and energy, along with 13 essential vitamins and 4 minerals. The brand's origins trace back to the South African Institute for Medical Research, which developed ProNutro in the early 1900s to combat widespread protein deficiency and malnutrition in South Africa. Over the years, ProNutro has expanded its product range to include various flavors, such as chocolate, banana, strawberry, and the classic original.

Some flavors, like wholewheat honey melt and honey, have been discontinued. In addition to its cereal offerings, ProNutro has introduced a line of cereal bars, including chocolate and original flavor protein bars, as well as creamy strawberry, caramel chocolate, and chocolate brownie high-protein bars. ProNutro remains a popular choice among South Africans due to its high protein content, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

The cereal's plant-based protein is believed to aid in muscle repair and growth, making it a favored breakfast option for many. It also contains a variety of vitamins, including Vitamin A, B-complex vitamins, and Vitamin C, as well as minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium. The fiber content in ProNutro supports digestion and helps maintain a feeling of fullness, further contributing to its appeal





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