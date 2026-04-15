Promoter Urges Boxing SA to Review Regulations Amidst Fight Changes

Boxing promoter Terry Anne Hart calls for a review of Boxing South Africa's regulations following a change of opponents in an upcoming fight between Bernice Ferreira and Ellen Simwaka. The promoter highlights concerns about communication and the impact of the current system on fighters and promoters.

Boxing promoter Terry Anne Hart has called upon Boxing South Africa (BSA) to review its regulations, emphasizing concerns about the current system's impact on both fighters and promoters. Fight fans are eagerly anticipating the May 9th showdown between Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira and Ellen “Tigress” Simwaka at the Wild Coast Sun in the Eastern Cape. This highly anticipated bout, approved by the IBO Championship committee, will see Simwaka challenge Ferreira for the vacant junior lightweight title. The initial plan was for Ferreira to face Adidya “Lioness” Mimu, Simwaka’s compatriot from Lilongwe, Malawi, on an earlier date. However, Mimu, who trains alongside Simwaka at Brian Mitchell’s gym in Edenvale under trainer Vusi Mtolo, withdrew this week due to medical reasons, shifting the focus to the new match-up. The change of opponent underscores the dynamic nature of the sport, demanding flexibility and quick adaptation from all involved. This adjustment also places added scrutiny on the regulations guiding such changes and the communication protocols between organizations and promoters. This also brought forward questions about how information is disseminated and the timelines associated with such critical changes, impacting the preparation and promotional efforts surrounding the event. It is important to remember the hard work that goes into preparing for a fight and for those fighters to be able to be ready as well. It is important to remember what the fighters go through and the sacrifices made to be able to fight at the professional level.

Bernice Ferreira, relatively new to professional boxing, boasts an undefeated record after nine fights. She currently holds the South African belt, a testament to her determination and desire to excel in the sport and is hungry to reclaim her place in the sport. Her performance record highlights her resilience and her potential to become a dominant force. In contrast, Ellen Simwaka is a seasoned veteran, a “scarred warrior” with a wealth of experience and a collection of championship titles including the International Boxing Federation Africa, World Boxing Federation Africa, International and Intercontinental bantamweight titles. Simwaka, known for her relentless pressure fighting style and high punch volume, has been actively competing for a decade. Her record reflects her longevity and experience, with 14 wins, eight losses, and two draws. The clash between these two fighters promises to be a thrilling, intense battle, evoking comparisons to the historic “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight bout between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman held in Kinshasa, Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) in 1974. The fight is seen by many in the industry as a true test of their skill and resolve, with the stakes high and the potential for a memorable encounter. Both fighters have proven their worth in the boxing world, and the upcoming match will provide a prime opportunity for each to showcase their abilities and strive for a significant victory. There is a lot to consider when looking at this fight and what it means for each fighter, who has the edge will be a topic of discussion until the two step into the ring.

Promoter Terry Anne Hart of Fighters Club expressed disappointment regarding the change in opponents. She highlighted the initial plan for a world-class title fight on African soil between African women, emphasizing the strategic planning and expectations surrounding the event. Hart mentioned the difficulty in postponing the event and finding a suitable replacement for Mimu on such short notice. She also revealed her concerns regarding the communication flow and transparency within the boxing industry, stating that she feels that the current system is failing both fighters and promoters. Hart pointed out that if certain information was accessible to others within the industry, then it should have been made available to her. She stated that having known three weeks earlier of the change of plans, the event could have still been staged on April 28th. She took exception to accusations that Mimu was not fit to fight. Hart's call for BSA to reevaluate its regulations reflects a broader concern about the need for greater clarity, fairness, and efficient communication within the sport. This also highlights the crucial role that promoters play in the boxing ecosystem and the need for a supportive regulatory environment to ensure the success and well-being of fighters. This also makes it important for BSA to act and to be able to help everyone involved in boxing. It is important to know the steps to take when looking into any concerns. The hope is that the upcoming fight will proceed as planned, providing a thrilling spectacle for boxing fans and an opportunity for both Ferreira and Simwaka to showcase their skills





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Boxing Boxing South Africa Terry Anne Hart Bernice Ferreira Ellen Simwaka Regulations

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