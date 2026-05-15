Prolonged Power Outages in Capital Park, Pretoria

Business owners in Capital Park, Pretoria, are facing daily losses of R2500 on generators due to prolonged power outages. Frozen food is also spoiling at home. Residents and business owners are demanding answers from the local authorities.

Outages hit Capital Park for nine days total. Business owners lose R2500 daily on generators while frozen food spoils at home. Angry residents and business owners in Capital Park , Pretoria , want answers after prolonged power outages .

DA councillor Leon Kruyshaar said some parts of Capital Park had power outages for four days, then the power returned for 14 hours, only to go out again for another five days.said not only is the infrastructure old, with some of the cables as old as 40 to 70 years, but there was no maintenance. Kruyshaar said people’s safety has become a concern because the alarms run out and there’s no backup battery power any more.

DA Ward 58 candidate councillor Bongani Gama said the main problem in Capital Park was the power outages. Gama said another problem in the area was the lack of street lights.

‘Criminals use it as an opportunity to steal cables, which results in further power outages,’ he said. Neels Meiring said he was concerned, especially as winter approaches.

‘The power consumption will increase and if we are already getting power outages now, what can we expect in July? ’ he said. Meiring said a guesthouse in the area was also taking a knock because guests checked out early due to the power outages. Annetjie van der Merwe, who sells frozen homecooked food, said she couldn’t make money when the power is off.

‘Besides I need to cook on gas; I can’t freeze the meals. I have to throw away some food,’ she said. Isazi Propshaft & Battery Pro owner Hansie Jansen van Rensburg said they didn’t have power for three days. DA Tshwane spokesperson on utilities councillor Themba Fosi said the city’s infrastructure mismanagement leads to regional electricity infrastructure collapses.

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Capital Park Pretoria Power Outages Infrastructure Maintenance Safety Street Lights Criminal Activity Power Consumption Infrastructure Mismanagement Regional Electricity Infrastructure Collapses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ghana to evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa over anti-immigrant protestsThe foreign minister says the 'distressed' Ghanaians registered with the embassy in Pretoria to be evacuated.

Read more »

French President Macron arrives in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa - SABC NewsThe visit comes a day after the Africa‑France summit in Nairobi.

Read more »

Nelson Mandela Bay Suffers Prolonged Water and Electricity OutagesLarge parts of Nelson Mandela Bay have been without water for up to 20 days, while teams scramble to restore electricity outages that have lasted for more than two weeks. The Gqeberha City Hall, the headquarters and administrative hub of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, is affected. Several water outages lasting between four weeks and four months have been reported in parts of the city, including areas such as Lorraine and Lapland in Kariega, while electricity supply interruptions have also been recorded. Affected areas include parts of Lorraine and Kamma Park. The problem started long before the floods, said Rautenbach. Water works cannot find a fault. We need urgent intervention to address the problem. There is something else wrong other than the flood that has just hit us. We need to appoint an independent investigation panel to determine the problem and come forward with solutions.

Read more »

Ngizwe Mchunu’s loose lips means he will march to PretoriaThe human rights commission is investigating his allegedly anti-Indian slur

Read more »