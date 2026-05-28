Project Manager Wanted for Wi-Fi, LAN/WAN, and Connectivity Initiatives

We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Project Manager with proven experience in IT and network infrastructure projects to lead the successful delivery of Wi-Fi, LAN/WAN, and connectivity initiatives.

We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Project Manager with proven experience in IT and network infrastructure projects to lead the successful delivery of Wi-Fi , LAN/WAN , and connectivity initiatives.

The ideal candidate will have strong project governance and stakeholder management capabilities, experience working with multidisciplinary technical teams and vendors, and a solid understanding of network infrastructure concepts within complex public or enterprise environments. Proven experience in delivering Wi-Fi, LAN/WAN and technology projects is essential. Knowledge of project management and governance especially on large projects in a multi-disciplinary environment is also required.

The Project Manager will be responsible for the administration of project documentation, including specifications, closeout documents, purchase orders and invoices. Experience with municipal, government or publicly funded connectivity programmes is highly valued. Familiarity with public sector procurement and contract management is also an asset. A relevant Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Project Management or a related field is necessary.

A minimum of 3-5 years of experience managing IT or network infrastructure projects is required. Familiarity with infrastructure network concepts such as routing, switching, IP addressing and security is also necessary. A valid driver's license is an asset for this position. We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Project Manager who can lead the successful delivery of Wi-Fi, LAN/WAN, and connectivity initiatives.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in project governance and stakeholder management, as well as experience working with multidisciplinary technical teams and vendors. The Project Manager will be responsible for the administration of project documentation, including specifications, closeout documents, purchase orders and invoices. Experience with municipal, government or publicly funded connectivity programmes is highly valued. Familiarity with public sector procurement and contract management is also an asset.

A relevant Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Project Management or a related field is necessary. A minimum of 3-5 years of experience managing IT or network infrastructure projects is required. Familiarity with infrastructure network concepts such as routing, switching, IP addressing and security is also necessary. A valid driver's license is an asset for this position.

The successful candidate will have a strong track record of delivering Wi-Fi, LAN/WAN and technology projects, and will be able to demonstrate a solid understanding of network infrastructure concepts within complex public or enterprise environments. The ideal candidate will be able to work effectively in a multi-disciplinary environment and will have experience working with municipal, government or publicly funded connectivity programmes.

We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Project Manager who can lead the successful delivery of Wi-Fi, LAN/WAN, and connectivity initiatives. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in project governance and stakeholder management, as well as experience working with multidisciplinary technical teams and vendors. The Project Manager will be responsible for the administration of project documentation, including specifications, closeout documents, purchase orders and invoices. Experience with municipal, government or publicly funded connectivity programmes is highly valued.

Familiarity with public sector procurement and contract management is also an asset. A relevant Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Project Management or a related field is necessary. A minimum of 3-5 years of experience managing IT or network infrastructure projects is required. Familiarity with infrastructure network concepts such as routing, switching, IP addressing and security is also necessary. A valid driver's license is an asset for this position





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Project Manager IT Network Infrastructure Wi-Fi LAN/WAN Connectivity Initiatives

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