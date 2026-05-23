Professor Kayode Fayemi: African Sovereignty Must Be Redefined for the 21st Century

Nigerian Professor Kayode Fayemi discusses the need to redefine African sovereignty for the 21st century, arguing that it should be measured by state capacity rather than political independence. He emphasizes that true sovereignty lies in a country's ability to make independent developmental and governance choices and warns that without strong institutions, solidarity, and leadership, Africa risks dependency and weakened global influence. Professor Fayemi's views are outlined in the video below.

Nigerian Professor Kayode Fayemi stresses the need to redefine African sovereignty for the 21st century, suggesting that it should be based on state capacity rather than political independence.

He highlights that true sovereignty lies in a country's ability to make independent developmental and governance choices, feed its population, secure its borders, manage its natural resources responsibly, educate its citizens, and industrialize strategically. Professor Fayemi warns that without strong institutions, solidarity, and leadership, Africa risks dependency and weakened global influence. Prof Kayode Fayemi shares his views in the video linked below





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African Sovereignty Professor Kayode Fayemi State Capacity Political Independence True Sovereignty Independent Developmental And Governance Choic Sovereignty Measurement Weakened Global Influence Dependency Risk

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