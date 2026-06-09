Process Architecture & BPM Capability Specialist Role in Enterprise Transformation

Define and evolve enterprise process architecture and BPM capability to enable end-to-end traceability, data-driven optimization, automation, and governance. Drive business transformation by strengthening delivery performance in federated agile settings, supporting cost optimization and digital initiatives.

The Process Architecture & BPM Capability Specialist within the ePABA Center of Excellence (CoE) is tasked with defining, implementing, and continuously evolving the enterprise-wide process architecture and Business Process Management ( BPM ) capability.

This position is fundamental to establishing end-to-end traceability, linking strategic objectives directly to execution outcomes. By supporting data-driven optimization, automation, and robust governance frameworks, the specialist ensures that business processes are aligned with organizational goals, enabling improved decision-making, cost efficiency, and risk mitigation. The role operates within a federated or agile delivery environment, requiring the ability to collaborate across diverse teams and tribes to strengthen delivery performance.

This position directly contributes to the organization's digital transformation and cost-to-income targets, making it a pivotal element in the broader business transformation agenda. The specialist will be instrumental in shaping a scalable and sustainable enterprise process architecture, driving operational excellence and facilitating a culture of continuous improvement. Key responsibilities include developing and maintaining a comprehensive enterprise process architecture that provides visibility into end-to-end processes, systems, and data flows.

This involves creating standardized process models, documentation, and governance mechanisms to ensure consistency and compliance. The specialist will also lead the advancement of BPM capabilities by implementing tools, methodologies, and best practices for process discovery, analysis, design, and monitoring. Collaboration with business units, IT, and data teams is essential to integrate process insights with technology enablement and data analytics, supporting automation initiatives and performance optimization.

The role requires a deep understanding of process maturity models, capability frameworks, and the ability to translate strategic objectives into actionable process improvement plans. Furthermore, the specialist will drive the adoption of BPM standards and processes across the organization, providing training, support, and thought leadership to embed a process-oriented mindset. They will be responsible for tracking and reporting on process performance metrics, identifying opportunities for optimization, and ensuring that process changes align with governance policies and regulatory requirements.

The position demands strong analytical skills, stakeholder management expertise, and the ability to navigate complex organizational structures. By establishing a robust, scalable process architecture, the specialist will enable the organization to respond more effectively to market changes, improve customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth in a digital-first economy





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