Private Sector Engagement in South Africa's Humanitarian Response

SARCS has developed a structured and forward-looking approach to private sector engagement, which will be launched through an in-person private sector engagement event. This approach is anchored in clearly defined thematic priorities, informed by donor intelligence, and supported by a coordinated engagement strategy and structured roadmap.

The humanitarian context in South Africa and across the Southern African region continues to be shaped by overlapping and intensifying challenges, including climate-related disasters , public health pressures , food insecurity, and socio-economic vulnerability.

These realities are unfolding against a backdrop of constrained traditional donor funding and increasing competition for limited development resources. At the same time, the private sector in South Africa plays an increasingly important role in advancing social impact. Corporates, financial institutions, and philanthropic actors are seeking opportunities to invest in initiatives that are aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities, demonstrate measurable outcomes, and reflect meaningful partnerships rather than transactional giving





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Southern African Region Private Sector Humanitarian Response Partnerships Funding Opportunities South Africa Southern African Region Poverty Climate-Related Disasters Food Insecurity Public Health Pressures ESG Private Sector Engagement Partnerships Funding Opportunities Local Communities Public-Private Partnerships South Africa's Humanitarian Response Global Climate Resilience Platform Agenda 2063 Africa Day WEFE Nexus Water Energy Food Ecosystems Resource Mobilization Job Creation Industrialisation Reducing Climate-Related Disaster Risk Building Resilience IFRC South African South African Region Private Sector Leaders Decision-Makers Position IFRC And SARCS Present The GCRP's Thematic Priorities And Fun Strengthen Relationships With Existing Partner Cultivate New Donor Prospects

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