Prisoner Escapes from Hospital in Limpopo, Manhunt Underway

A 34-year-old prisoner, Tumelo Raledi, escaped from Maphuta Malatji Hospital in Limpopo while under police guard. Authorities have launched a large-scale manhunt and are investigating how he managed to remove his handcuffs without any apparent tools. The incident raises concerns about security protocols and potential inside assistance.

A significant security breach has occurred in Limpopo Province, South Africa, prompting an extensive police manhunt for a 34-year-old male prisoner who escaped from lawful custody while receiving medical treatment.

Tumelo Raledi, originally held at Matatshe Correctional Centre, managed to flee from Maphuta Malatji Hospital on Sunday evening around 21:30. The circumstances surrounding the escape are currently under intense investigation, with authorities focusing on how Raledi was able to remove his handcuffs while under police guard. The incident has raised serious questions about security protocols at the hospital and the potential for either internal complicity or external assistance in facilitating the escape.

Raledi was initially transported from Matatshe Correctional Centre to appear before the Phalaborwa Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Following his court appearance, he complained of illness and was subsequently admitted to the male medical ward at Maphuta Malatji Hospital. A hospital employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, detailed the events leading up to the escape. The employee stated that Raledi exploited a brief moment when the assigned police officer left the ward to attend to another matter.

During this lapse in direct supervision, Raledi reportedly managed to free himself from his handcuffs. Upon the officer’s return, the prisoner was gone, and the handcuffs were discovered nearby. Critically, no keys or any tools that could have been used to unlock the restraints were found at the scene, deepening the mystery surrounding the method of escape. The employee expressed shock and concern, suggesting the possibility of assistance from within the hospital or external actors.

Immediately after the discovery of the escape, approximately five police vehicles were dispatched to conduct a thorough search of the hospital grounds and surrounding areas. However, despite the rapid response, Raledi remained at large. The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has strongly condemned the escape and has pledged to dedicate all available resources to Raledi’s swift apprehension. She emphasized the seriousness of the breach and the commitment of the police force to ensuring public safety.

A comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events, identify any potential security lapses, and uncover any evidence of collusion. Authorities are actively pursuing all leads and are urging anyone with information regarding Raledi’s whereabouts to come forward. The public is encouraged to contact Warrant Officer Moloko Monyepao at 082 469 1240, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, their nearest police station, or utilize the MySAPS mobile application to report any relevant information.

The investigation is focusing on several key areas, including a review of security footage, interviews with hospital staff and police personnel, and a forensic examination of the handcuffs and the surrounding area. The lack of any obvious tools used to remove the handcuffs is a central point of inquiry, leading investigators to consider the possibility of specialized knowledge or assistance. As of the latest reports, the manhunt is ongoing, and no further updates on Raledi’s location have been released.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges involved in maintaining security in healthcare facilities and the importance of robust protocols for guarding prisoners in custody





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Prison Escape Limpopo Manhunt Maphuta Malatji Hospital Security Breach

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