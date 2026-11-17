Prince William announced five Earthshot Prize winners in Mumbai, each receiving £1m, and said the current decade can deliver irreversible positive change despite rising climate impacts. Kate joined him on her most high-profile overseas visit since cancer treatment in 2024.

Prince William announced the winners of his annual Earthshot Prize in Mumbai on Tuesday, giving five winners £1m each to scale up their projects. He said the impact of climate change is now clear to see but gave an upbeat message that positive action would become irreversible.

Prince William Urges Urgent Climate Action

Speaking at a glittering awards ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre, the heir to the British throne said global warming's effects were becoming conspicuous through repeated heatwaves and devastating floods. He called it a pivotal moment for the planet. William, 44, said society cannot look into the eyes of the next generation and tell them it knew what was happening and what was at stake, yet did not do everything in its power to change it.

Also read Mumbai shootings and extortion threats revive Bollywood’s fears of underworld violence

He added that future generations will not judge humanity by the promises it made, but by the world it leaves behind. They deserve a generation prepared to act with urgency, determination and optimism, he said. The ceremony coincided with the UN's COP31 climate talks, which have highlighted the difficulty of finding agreement between countries over fossil fuels and climate financing.

Advertisement

A UN report last month said the world is already on course to exceed the 1.5°C warming threshold, a level scientists say should limit the worst effects of climate change. Despite the gloomy background, William said he believed people were rising to meet the challenge. He heralded the innovation of the latest Earthshot Prize winners as testament to the ability to produce answers to growing environmental challenges.

Earthshot Prize Winners Announced in India

William set up Earthshot six years ago with the aim of finding practical solutions to climate change. Among the winners were Mumbai-based electric vehicle maker Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and the Kingdom of Bhutan for requiring 60% of its land to stay under forest cover. I choose to believe that this will be the decade where positive change becomes irreversible, William said. To our finalists, and to everyone choosing action over apathy, thank you for proving that change is possible.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. William was joined by Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek, and British pop group Take That, who gave their first-ever performance in India. William's wife Kate, 44, also presented one of the awards. It was her most high-profile overseas visit since receiving treatment for cancer in 2024.

Kate Middleton Presents Award in Mumbai

She is often referred to by her maiden name, Kate Middleton. The people we're celebrating tonight are a huge part of that story, the princess said. Their work will inspire and create seismic change that will improve lives for generations to come. Earlier, William drove Kate in a Mahindra electric auto-rickshaw through Mumbai, India's financial capital, before a meeting with the Earthshot finalists.

Advertisement

The ride showcased sustainable transport options firsthand. The couple's three-day visit concludes on Wednesday when they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This diplomatic engagement highlights the intersection of royal advocacy, international policy and grassroots environmental innovation. By pairing high-profile recognition with direct engagement in India, William and Kate aim to shift the narrative from despair to actionable hope.

Their efforts align with the broader goals of the Earthshot Prize, which seeks to incentivize projects that can restore the planet and protect nature against the backdrop of increasing climate urgency.