Prince Kaybee Prepares for Three‑Day Johannesburg‑to‑Durban Cycling Challenge

DJ and producer Prince Kaybee reveals his motivations, training philosophy, and OMAD diet ahead of a grueling three‑day cycling trek from Johannesburg to Durban, highlighting his shift toward intentional living and mental clarity.

Award‑winning DJ and record producer Kabelo Motsamai, better known as Prince Kaybee , is gearing up for a three‑day cycling trek from Johannesburg to Durban. The ambitious ride, which he announced at a media launch held at Rockets in Bryanston in June 2026, marks the latest phase of a personal athletic odyssey that has seen him reinvent himself repeatedly.

During the interview, Kaybee spoke candidly about the injuries that forced him to abandon his running and motorsport pursuits, the mental discipline required to sustain a demanding training regime, and the lifestyle choices that support his performance, including his well‑known one‑meal‑a‑day (OMAD) eating pattern. He described cycling as a sport that is gentle on his joints after a serious crash that broke his ankle and wrist, explaining that the low‑impact nature of the discipline allows him to push his limits without risking further damage.

"Cycling is a much better sport, very lenient on your joints, so I can push myself further with that," he said, adding that he has found a new home on the saddle. Beyond the physical aspect, Kaybee emphasized how his training has reshaped his mental landscape. He reflected that while he has always considered himself strong, the sustained effort of long‑distance cycling has introduced a new level of clarity and self‑direction.

"You can curate your own journey and assign yourself mental clarity, rather than waiting for it to arrive," he observed, noting that research shows many athletes reach a similar breakthrough without realizing it. The intense sessions have also impacted his sleep patterns. He admitted that after particularly hard evening rides his muscles stay active, leading him to stay up on his phone while his body recovers, a trade‑off he accepts as part of the process.

Kaybee's dietary regimen has generated considerable buzz online. He proudly identifies as the "OMAD King," consuming all his calories in a single daily window, a habit he claims fuels his focus and keeps his schedule streamlined.

However, he clarified that during peak training weeks he makes strategic adjustments, adding recovery shakes and extra carbohydrates after long rides to replenish glycogen stores before returning to strict fasting once the training load eases. He linked his disciplined approach to food to the memory of his late mother, whose passing motivated him to maintain control over his health.

The conversation then drifted to music, where Kaybee highlighted a shift from a frantic, studio‑obsessed work ethic to a more intentional, minimalist creative process. He now records only when inspiration strikes, allowing months to pass without touching equipment without feeling restless. This newfound balance, he believes, is the most significant evolution of his career, outweighing any individual hit single.

The upcoming Johannesburg‑to‑Durban challenge, spanning hundreds of kilometres across rugged South African terrain over three days, encapsulates his commitment to physical endurance, mental clarity, and purposeful living





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Prince Kaybee Cycling Challenge One‑Meal‑A‑Day Mental Clarity Athlete Reinvention

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