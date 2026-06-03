Prince Harry and Meghan Face 'Challenging' Financial Reality Post-Royal Life

Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal the couple is navigating a 'challenging' financial situation after stepping back from royal duties. Despite lucrative deals, high security costs and the loss of public funding strain their $6 million annual budget in Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are navigating a complex financial landscape following their decision to step back from senior roles within the British royal family and relocate to the United States.

According to sources cited by the Mirror, the couple is experiencing what is described as a 'challenging' financial situation as they maintain their independence without the traditional support structures once provided by the monarchy. This self-funded existence, while highlighting their autonomy, comes with significant monetary pressures, particularly given their residence in the affluent Montecito, California, enclave and the substantial costs associated with their security and lifestyle.

The departure from royal duties in early 2020 marked a definitive shift for Harry and Meghan. They forfeited the Sovereign Grant, the public funding that covers official expenses for working royals, and lost access to multiple residences maintained at public expense, whether through rent-free arrangements or nominal rents. This transition forced them to become entirely self-reliant, a path they have publicly defended as necessary for their mental wellbeing and family privacy.

A source emphasized that their current situation is 'independent and entirely self-funded,' a life that 'nobody else has to pay for and nobody else needs to worry about funding.

' The source also argued that the couple's finances should not be subject to greater scrutiny than those of other public institutions, asserting they should be 'treated the same as any other public institution or body. ' Despite their notable wealth, earned through commercial deals like their multimillion-dollar Netflix and Spotify partnerships, the Sussexes face considerable annual operating costs. Reports suggest they require at least $6 million per year to sustain their lifestyle in Montecito.

A significant portion of this, approximately $3 million, is allocated to private security for the family-a non-negotiable expense following their contentious split from the monarchy and the associated threats they have faced. This security detail, which previously drew controversy when the couple initially sought UK taxpayer funding for it while no longer performing royal duties, remains a critical and fixed cost.

The financial demands underscore the practical realities of their chosen independent life, balancing the desire for privacy and normalcy against the high price tag of security and maintaining a household in one of America's most exclusive neighborhoods. Their story continues to spark debate about the economics of modern royalty, the cost of privacy, and the public's perceived right to know about the finances of those who were born into or married into a centuries-old institution





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Royal Family Finances Montecito

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hawks boss Senona to face Madlanga commission over Port Shepstone cocaine theftMadlanga commission to focus on Port Shepstone cocaine theft as Hawks boss Senona prepares to testify

Read more »

Sabalenka to face Osaka, Cobolli into French Open quartersFour-time Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka will go head-to-head in the first French Open women's night match in three years on Monday, as a host of men's players eye a maiden major quarter-final.

Read more »

Sabalenka to face Osaka, Berrettini into French Open quartersFour-time Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka will go head-to-head in the first French Open women's night match in three years on Monday, after Matteo Berrettini reached his first major quarterfinal in four years.

Read more »

Bafana Bafana face uphill battle in tough group at 2026 Fifa World CupGroup A of the 2026 Fifa World Cup contains co-hosts Mexico, Asian high-rollers South Korea, European dark horses Czechia and a rejuvenated South Africa.…

Read more »