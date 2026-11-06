Springboks target bonus-point win over Italy in Nations Championship opener

South Africa face Italy in Turin on Saturday, aiming to stay top of the Nations Championship standings and keep their final hopes alive.

The Springboks will chase a big bonus-point victory over Italy in their Nations Championship opener at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday. Kick-off is at 1.40pm SA time.

South Africa top the southern hemisphere group on points difference, level on log points with New Zealand. Both sides have three matches remaining and only one will reach the final. Fullback Damian Willemse said the squad are keyed up by the chance to add the Nations Championship title to their trophy cabinet. The Boks have won everything there is to win after their second consecutive Rugby World Cup triumph in 2023.

Also read Italy vs Springboks Preview: Team News, Kick-off Time and Prediction for Nations Championship Round 4

Springboks Focused On Immediate Italy Challenge

Willemse acknowledged the tight permutations but said the Boks are fully focused on Italy. We are playing for the cup in three or four weeks, and I think the most important week is this week, he said. If we lose this week, we are out of the race to try and be in the final, but that is not really in our heads now. I know we are close on points with New Zealand.

If we are in a position to go for a bonus point, we will obviously look to do that. But the main thing for us is just to perform very well and win the game. What is in our heads is making sure we follow through on the plan and the stuff the coaches have put out for us. The Nations Championship is a new tournament, and these matches are not simply part of another end-of-year European tour.

Willemse said that adds motivation. It is exciting for us because there is something we will be playing towards. There is a cup on the line, he said. Our approach to any tournament or cup is to take it seriously, and we want to get the right result and make sure we go to the end.

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Willemse said South Africa expect Italy to give them a run for their money in front of their home fans. They are a strong side, very well-coached and come up with good plans. We have got to stay dialled in and make sure we do not lose focus on what is ahead. We saw last year when we played them in Turin how dangerous they are.

And while they have got a few injuries, I know there are a couple of guys in the set-up who are key players for them. Italy have several first-choice players missing, but the Boks will remember what happened when the teams met in Pretoria last July. The world champions won comfortably enough, but after a dominant first half the Italians stormed back and subjected the hosts to some embarrassing moments.

Italy Dangerous Despite Recent Setback

The most embarrassing was a driving maul try of the type normally executed by the South Africans. It drew a spiky response from the Boks in the return game in Gqeberha a week later, when a team skippered by Salmaan Moerat ensured the kickoff brought a scrum, which the Boks used to make an early physical statement.

The Boks ran out comfortable victors, but there was enough competitiveness in all three games Italy played against South Africa last season to ensure Siya Kolisi s men will have guarded respect for their opponents on Saturday. The last time the two sides clashed was at Saturday s venue last November. That game delivered a reminder of the curve-balls that can be delivered to pre-match expectations because of yellow and red cards.

Bok lock Franco Mostert was shown a red card for a head-high tackle on Italy flyhalf Paolo Garbisi in the 12th minute. The Boks played 68 minutes with 14 men. It was some achievement that the visiting team still won 34-12 and scored four tries to one, but it was nip and tuck for much of the way. The Boks were considered fortunate to be ahead 10-9 at halftime thanks to a late Marco van Staden try.

There is a caveat when looking at that game a year ago. Not only were the Boks down to 14 men for most of it, they had to think on the hoof with a relatively inexperienced and makeshift team. That side featured 14 changes from the team that beat France, also with 14 men for more than half of it, in Paris the previous week. That time it was Lood de Jager who got sent off.

The Boks are going Full Metal Jacket, as Stormers coach John Dobson would say, for this one. That has not been the case in the previous three games. Whether that signals an intention to go full strength in all four matches on this tour remains to be seen.

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Coach Rassie Erasmus will be very aware that he needs to keep working on his depth and increasing the game capacity of players who might be needed at the World Cup in Australia next year. The recent defeat to Australia in Perth notwithstanding, the Boks can win big games while also training their eye on a more distant goal. They have done it often, and against good opponents, over the past two seasons.

Erasmus Building Depth For World Cup

Think about Wellington last year, when a much-changed team recorded a biggest-ever 43-10 win over the All Blacks. Erasmus sticking with the core of the team that won the Rugby s Greatest Rivalry series may well have been built around the need to assimilate other players into the systems before considering them for game action. After all, there were only six days available for the South African and France based players to prepare for this game.

It made a lot of sense to stick with the players who have played most often in recent months. Going with their strongest team adds to the possibility that the Boks could score the big win that would make their quest to reach the Nations Championship final easier. It would be naive to think that is not on their mind as they play this first game of the tour.

At the very least, it will guard against a loss of concentration if a lead is opened up. That would mitigate against a repeat of the second half at Loftus 15 months ago. A 50-pointer, which is entirely possible, will be a big advance given they already have a points differential advantage on New Zealand, who are second in the southern hemisphere group with the same number of log points.

The big event of the year for the Boks was the RGR series and they won that. Erasmus does not really need to be chasing the Championship trophy, which was only introduced to try to make these end-of-year games more meaningful. Not every team is paying too much attention to it. With a World Cup now less than 12 months away, there is a big focus on building towards that, which should require bold selections.

The suspicion is that how Erasmus treats the Championship will depend on how the early games on tour turn out. If the points differential and bonus points do not come, the pursuit of playing the main game on Finals Weekend in London might take second place to building towards next October. But this game should see the Boks chasing a big win, and they should achieve it.

Springboks Ready For World Cup Clashes

They will not be going onto the field in a complacent mood, and they have a pack equipped to dominate their opponents. There is some history building between these two nations. The Boks will no doubt also not mind making a statement in this last meeting between the sides before they clash again in the pool phase of the Rugby World Cup.

Italy have named Mirko Belloni, Ange Capuozzo, Paolo Odogwu, Leonardo Marin, Monty Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Alessandro Fusco, Lorenzo Cannone, Samuele Locatelli, Alessandro Ortombina, Federico Ruzza, Niccolò Cannone, Simone Ferrari, Giacomo Nicotera (captain) and Muhamed Hasa. Replacements: Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, Danilo Fischetti, Ion Neculai, Enoch Opoku-Gyamfi, Ross Vintcent, Manuel Zuliani, Stephen Varney and Tommaso Allan. The Springboks are expected to name a strong side featuring Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.