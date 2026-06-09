Pretorius Fights in Vain as Ahmed's Six-Wicket Haul Guides England Lions to Consolation Win

Lhuan-dré Pretorius scored 65 off 57 balls but Rehan Ahmed took 6 for 34 as England Lions beat South Africa A by six wickets in the final one-day match at New Road, Worcester.

Lhuan-dré Pretorius played a valiant knock of 65 runs off 57 balls, but his efforts were overshadowed by a sensational six-wicket haul from Rehan Ahmed , which guided the England Lions to a consolation six-wicket victory over South Africa A in the final match of the one-day series at New Road in Worcester.

Having already secured the series with two comprehensive wins, South Africa A were unable to complete a clean sweep as the hosts bounced back to claim a morale-boosting win in the third and final fixture. The match was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain, and after winning the toss, South Africa A elected to bat first, hoping to post a challenging total.

However, their batting lineup struggled collectively against a disciplined bowling attack from the England Lions, with Ahmed being the chief architect of their downfall. Fresh from scoring a century in the previous match, Pretorius once again showcased his class and composure. He anchored the innings with a brisk half-century, smashing five boundaries and four sixes along the way.

After the early dismissal of Tony de Zorzi for just nine runs, Pretorius joined forces with Marques Ackerman, and the duo added a valuable 66 runs for the second wicket to stabilize the innings. At 93 for 1, South Africa A seemed well-placed to set a competitive target.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically when Ahmed struck to remove Pretorius, taking a sharp return catch off his own bowling. This breakthrough triggered a dramatic collapse, as the visitors lost their remaining eight wickets for a paltry 53 runs. Ahmed was the wrecker-in-chief, returning with figures of 6 for 34 in his 10 overs.

He received excellent support from James Coles, who claimed three wickets for 23 runs, as South Africa A were bowled out for just 146 in 31.3 overs. In reply, the England Lions faced early pressure from the South African pace attack. Gerald Coetzee made the first breakthrough by dismissing opener Ben McKinney for 16, and then had Rehan Ahmed caught for 15 to leave the hosts reeling at 46 for 2 after 8.1 overs.

Ottneil Baartman then struck to remove captain James Rew, who edged to first slip where Prenelan Subrayen held a sharp catch. Rain then interrupted play with the Lions needing a further 84 runs for victory with seven wickets in hand. After the resumption, Asa Tribe was dismissed for eight, but the hosts kept up with the required rate.

Coles played a fluent knock of 63 not out off 58 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes, and was well supported by Ben Mayes, who remained unbeaten on 17. The pair guided the Lions to victory with 21.5 overs to spare. Despite this setback, South Africa A will be pleased with their overall tour performance, having swept the four-day series 2-0 and won the one-day series 2-1.

The squad included several promising players such as Marques Ackerman, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, and others, who gained valuable experience during the tour of England





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cricket England Lions South Africa A Rehan Ahmed Lhuan-Dré Pretorius

United States Latest News, United States Headlines