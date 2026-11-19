Green Scorpions arrested three men in Pretoria for alleged illegal possession of protected species and animal cruelty after discovering lion and tiger cubs in unsafe conditions.

Authorities in Pretoria have seized several protected wildlife species from a private residence following a covert investigation into illegal animal trafficking. The animals, including lion and tiger cubs, bat-eared foxes, and caracals, were discovered kept in unsafe plastic crates at a home in the East Lynne area.

Green Scorpions Conduct Covert Wildlife Raid

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment launched a multidisciplinary operation after receiving an anonymous tip-off regarding wildlife advertised for sale on social media. Environmental management inspectors, widely known as the Green Scorpions, initiated the investigation after the informant indicated that lion cubs, tiger cubs, servals, and caracals were available for purchase. The covert operation culminated in the arrest of three suspects and the immediate seizure of the vulnerable animals, which were subsequently transferred to the care of the National Zoological Garden of South Africa, commonly referred to as the Pretoria Zoo.

Also read Police arrest three suspects linked to illegal wildlife trafficking in Pretoria

Three Men Face Court For Animal Cruelty

Schalk Derckson, age 24, his brother Johannes Michael Derckson, age 25, and Delron Matthew Lechon Abrahams, age 21, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday. All three men are charged with illegally possessing protected species and cruelty to animals. The prosecution alleges that the men failed to produce valid permits authorizing restricted activities involving these threatened species, a clear violation of national conservation laws.

Bail Granted Under Strict Police Conditions

The State did not oppose the release of the three accused on bail but requested that the court impose appropriate conditions to ensure their appearance in future proceedings. Each man was granted bail of R10,000. As a condition of their release, the men must surrender their passports to the investigating officer and report to their nearest police station once a week to monitor their movements during the legal process.

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Charges Under National Biodiversity Legislation

Each accused faces two primary charges: contravening Section 57(1) of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act and cruelty to animals. The Biodiversity Act strictly prohibits restricted activities involving threatened or protected species without a valid permit. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the charges and emphasized the seriousness of the offenses against both the wildlife and national conservation regulations.

Wildlife Safeguarded During Criminal Proceedings

The department confirmed that the seized animals are currently receiving care at the Pretoria Zoo while the criminal case proceeds through the court system. The seizures were conducted in accordance with the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking, highlighting a coordinated government effort to dismantle illegal wildlife trade networks. Authorities continue to investigate the broader network potentially linked to the social media advertisements initially flagged by the informant.