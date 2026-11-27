The Pretoria High Court has dismissed leave to appeal applications by Viatris, Innovata, and Barrs, ordering them to pay Cipla Medpro's costs in the disputed HIV drug tender.

The High Court in Pretoria has definitively rejected the applications for leave to appeal filed by three major pharmaceutical manufacturers, reinforcing a previous judgment that mandated the South African health department to reissue its critical HIV drug tender. Acting Judge Graham Girdwood delivered this ruling on Wednesday, finding no compelling legal reasons or reasonable prospects of success to justify the appeals brought by Viatris, Innovata, and Barrs.

Consequently, the court ordered the three appellants to pay the legal costs incurred by Cipla Medpro, the company that successfully opposed the matter throughout the legal proceedings. This decision marks a significant victory for Cipla Medpro in a protracted legal battle that has hovered over one of the country's largest public health procurement contracts, creating uncertainty for the supply of essential antiretroviral medications.

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Core Tender Details and Contract Values

The legal dispute centers on the Department of Health's contracts for supplying monthly and three-month packs of South Africa's core HIV treatment, a daily pill known as TLD, which contains tenofovir, lamivudine, and dolutegravir. The total estimated value of the entire Aids drug tender is R15.5bn, with the specific contracts for TLD running to R12.2bn, representing a massive portion of the national pharmaceutical budget.

In an earlier ruling handed down on October 20, Judge Girdwood had upheld an application brought by Cipla Medpro. The judge found that Viatris and Innovata should have been disqualified from competing for the TLD contracts because their manufacturing licenses had expired by the time the bid window closed. This procedural failure was deemed a fundamental breach of the tender requirements, invalidating their bids from the outset.

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Collusion Investigations and Corporate Structures

Beyond the license expiration issues, the judge also directed the health department to investigate whether Innovata and Barrs had colluded in their bids. At the time of their submission, both companies were subsidiaries of Avacare Health, raising serious questions about competitive integrity and fair market practices within the tender process.

Corporate structures have since shifted, with Barrs being acquired by the local subsidiary of the Indian generic pharmaceutical manufacturer Hetero. Despite these changes, the original tender specifications and the legal standing of the applicants remain the focus of the court's scrutiny. The judgment also noted that Aurobindo had approached the court seeking clarity on certain aspects of the October 20 ruling, though the primary focus remains on the appeals by Viatris, Innovata, and Barrs.

Health Department Compliance and Future Steps

The health department informed parliament last week that it would abide by the October 20 judgment but noted that the ruling had been suspended pending the finalization of the three pharmaceutical manufacturers' applications for leave to appeal. With the High Court now dismissing these appeals, the suspension is lifted, and the department is expected to proceed with redoing the tender process.

This order to redo the tender opens the way for Cipla Medpro and other companies that had been excluded from the TLD contracts to be reconsidered for supply. It remains unclear whether any of the pharmaceutical manufacturers intends to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal directly for leave to appeal, which could further delay the procurement process. Business Day reports that attempts to obtain comment from Innovata, Hetero, and Viatris were unsuccessful.

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Industry Reaction and Patient Impact

Cipla Medpro welcomed the court's dismissal of the applications for leave to appeal brought by rival bidders, stating that the ruling provided important clarity for the sector. The company emphasized that their legal action was not merely commercial but grounded in ethical principles regarding public procurement standards and patient welfare.

Cipla Africa CEO Paul Miller stated that their decision to pursue this matter was grounded in principle, emphasizing that public healthcare procurement must be fair, transparent, and well governed. He noted that ultimately, these decisions affect patients, medicine security, and the sustainability of the broader healthcare system. The ruling is seen as a critical step toward ensuring that the supply chain for life-saving HIV treatments remains robust and free from procedural irregularities.