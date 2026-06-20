Pretoria East Residents Warned to be Vigilant Against Suspicious Waste Pickers

Residents of Pretoria East are urged to remain vigilant against suspicious individuals attempting to pose as waste pickers for criminal activities. They are advised to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.

Residents of Pretoria East are urged to remain vigilant against suspicious individuals attempting to pose as waste pickers for criminal activities. They comb through rubbish bins on residential and commercial sites, as well as at landfills, which requires travelling from one neighbourhood to the next.

Unfortunately, opportunistic criminals out there are purposefully pretending to be waste pickers, allowing them to observe and scout properties that may house valuable items. Roelie Hendriks, Garsfontein CPF chairperson and Alpha Security Forum operations manager, says that criminals in the guise of waste pickers are difficult to distinguish from the real deal, but the signs make themselves known.

They are not quick to fill up the black bags they carry on their person, as their focus is not on collecting recyclables, but on looking around, observing residents' movements and identifying potential opportunities for theft. Legitimate waste pickers, on the other hand, usually work with a purpose, their bags fill up as they collect recyclables, and they often sort through bins quickly before moving on to the next location.

They are generally focused on gathering material before other waste pickers arrive. Pretoria East residents are warned to look out for suspicious persons posing as waste pickers, but also urged not to make assumptions, especially when it comes to genuine waste pickers. Waste pickers are people who are on the fringes of society, and their livelihood depends on our trash, which means residents should not resort to prejudice and discriminate against those who are just trying to do their job.

If you do notice anything suspicious, such as someone loitering far too long around your property instead of sorting through bins for recyclables, report your concerns to your security company or nearest police station. In similar news, local crime syndicates are targeting property owners who possess three specific, high-value items, and residents are advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their properties.

It is essential for residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately





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