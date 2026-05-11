Pressure to Demonstrate Quick Results Lays Scrutiny on AI Integration

The survey from Gartner discovered significant challenges in integrating AI with legacy systems and processes by survey respondents, and limited internal expertise or talent was reported by 50% of the participants. AI-native supply chain, as defined by Gartner, is a supply chain operating model that focuses on leveraging AI, rather than traditional workflows. Organizations face pressure to demonstrate quick results often makes them settle for AI as a tool for incremental improvements. In contrast, AI leaders focus on rebuilding supply chain operations around AI, creating AI-centric positions, and redefining job models.

More than half of chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) state integrating AI with legacy systems and processes is a major challenge, and limited internal expertise or talent to implement and manage AI is cited by 50% of the surveyed senior supply chain leaders.

Revenue-driven organizations with annual revenues between $250-million and more were surveyed from October to November, 2025. The survey aimed to assess supply chain leaders' performance, impact of AI on supply chain performance, and explore their readiness for AI-native supply chains. Integration of AI with legacy systems and processes was identified as a significant hurdle for scaling AI. AI leaders are reimagining supply chain operating models, evolving organizational structures, and restructuring technology layers.

Early lessons from these leaders suggest the integration of AI requires evolution of tech-adjacent organizational layers and redesigning supply chain operating models





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Supply Chain AI Integration Legacy Systems Cscos Gartner AI Leaders AI-NATIVE SUPPLY CHAIN Limited Internal Expertise Supply Chain Leaders AI Impact On Supply Chain Performance AI Integration Hurdles

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