Press Ombud Dismisses Most SABC Complaints Against Sunday Times

The acting Press Ombud has dismissed the majority of the SABC's complaints against the Sunday Times over a story about the broadcaster, while upholding minor breaches on headlines and audience figures.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation ( SABC ) recently lodged a formal complaint with the Press Council of South Africa against the Sunday Times and its digital platform TimesLIVE.

The complaint centered on a story published in the March 22 edition of the Sunday Times, which reported on the potential discontinuation of certain SABC services. The SABC alleged that the newspaper violated the Press Code in nine distinct instances, accusing the publication of inaccuracies, misleading headlines, and a lack of fairness.

The broadcaster sought sweeping remedies, including a full apology, a retraction and correction of the article, amended headlines across print and digital platforms, and the publication of its internal audience figures, which it had only released after the newspaper's deadline. The SABC argued that the story harmed its reputation and misled the public about its operations.

However, the acting Press Ombud, after reviewing submissions from both parties, dismissed the vast majority of the SABC's complaints. The Ombud described the SABC's challenge to the credibility of the sources used in the story as quite bizarre, noting that the newspaper had relied on multiple credible informants.

Nevertheless, the Ombud found that some of the headlines accompanying the story breached Clause 10.1 of the Press Code, which requires headlines to reflect the content of the article accurately and not be misleading. Additionally, the Ombud ruled that the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE violated Clause 1.9 by failing to report on the audience figures that the SABC had released after the publication deadline.

The Ombud directed the newspaper to issue an unconditional apology for these infractions, retract the specific statements that were in breach, publish the audience figures provided by the SABC, and explain any discrepancies between those figures and the data used in the original story. Crucially, the Ombud emphasized that the core of the story itself was not in violation of the Press Code.

This ruling underscores the importance of press freedom and the right of media outlets to report on matters of public interest, especially concerning public institutions like the SABC, which are funded by taxpayers and serve a critical role in the country's media landscape. The Sunday Times and TimesLIVE reiterated their commitment to ethical journalism, stating that they will always correct errors when they occur and remain dedicated to truthful reporting without fear or favor.

The case highlights the ongoing tensions between public broadcasters and the press, particularly when reporting on sensitive issues that may affect institutional reputations. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of the press self-regulatory system in South Africa, which allows for resolution of disputes without resorting to costly litigation. Readers are reminded that the press council exists to uphold journalistic standards and provide recourse for those who feel wronged by media coverage.

The outcome of this complaint serves as a reminder that while headlines and minor inaccuracies may sometimes fall short of the code, the substance of investigative reporting on public entities remains protected. This balance is essential for a healthy democracy, where the media can hold power to account while being accountable themselves for their methods.

Moving forward, both the SABC and the Sunday Times will need to engage constructively to rebuild trust and ensure that reporting is accurate, fair, and in the public interest. The press ombud's decision provides a clear framework for how such disputes should be adjudicated, prioritizing the core of the story over peripheral errors. It also encourages news organizations to be meticulous in their headline writing and timely in responding to requests for information from subjects of their reports.

As the media landscape evolves, these principles will continue to guide ethical journalism in South Africa. The Sunday Times affirmed its role as a watchdog, while acknowledging the need for precision and accountability. The SABC, for its part, has the opportunity to enhance transparency by releasing data more promptly and engaging with the press proactively. This incident, though contentious, ultimately reinforces the values of a free press and the mechanisms that ensure its responsible exercise





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SABC Sunday Times Press Ombud Press Code Media Ethics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.South Africa have more than enough time to acclimatise and shed the effects of jet lag.

Read more »

Iran World Cup squad to reach Mexico early SundayIran's World Cup squad will arrive early on Sunday in Mexico where they will be based for the duration of the global football tournament, a team statement said Wednesday.

Read more »

Ramaphosa Vows to Press On With Reform Agenda Amid Impeachment InquirySouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Assembly that his government will not be distracted by political theatrics while facing a Section 89 impeachment probe over the Phala Phala farm scandal, and he highlighted recent achievements such as a year without load‑shedding and significant corruption recoveries.

Read more »

Sunday Times, TimesLive ordered to retract, apologise to SABC - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Publications ordered to apologise and retract headlines after presenting allegations as facts.

Read more »