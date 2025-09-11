Presidential Youth Employment Initiative Exceeds Targets, Creates Pathways for Young South Africans

The Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) has achieved significant progress in assisting young South Africans in finding employment opportunities. The initiative has surpassed its targets for registrations on the National Pathway Management Network (NPMN) and has placed a considerable number of young people in temporary positions.

According to the PYEI Quarterly Progress Report for April to June 2025, over 5.64 million young people have registered on the National Pathway Management Network ( NPMN ), surpassing the initial goal of 5 million. The initiative has also successfully supported more than 1.

91 million young people in accessing temporary earning opportunities, such as work-based placements, work-integrated learning programs, and paid service roles. Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli highlighted the quarter's achievements, emphasizing the significant contribution of government, private sector, and civil society partners in connecting young people to meaningful pathways within the labor market. Over 234,000 opportunities were accessed by young people through the NPMN during this period alone. A major highlight of the quarter was the launch of Phase 4 of the Revitalised National Youth Service (NYS), which will provide 40,000 paid service opportunities to young people nationwide. Implemented by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) under the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, the NYS fosters active citizenship through structured community service initiatives. The report emphasized that to date, the NYS has placed over 84,000 young people, contributing to both community development and individual growth. Further bolstering efforts, the report showcased the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund, a R300 million initiative employing a pay-for-performance model to address youth unemployment. By the end of June, over 8,100 young people had enrolled, reaching 94% of the program target. More than 5,400 had been successfully placed in jobs. Notably, Jobs Boost was selected as one of 10 global recipients of the Outcomes Finance Alliance's Outcomes Accelerator grant, recognized as a pioneering example of outcomes-based financing that surpasses expectations in job retention rates





