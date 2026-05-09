President Trump Plans to Fire FDA Commissioner Marty Makary

The White House signed off on a plan to fire US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Marty Makary, according to sources familiar with the matter, in what could be the next leadership change in the federal health department. Makary has found himself in the middle of controversies, including handling of flavoured e-cigarettes and abortion pill battle, which drew criticism from Trump allies, supporters of health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr, conservative media, pharmaceutical companies and anti-abortion groups.

The Wall Street Journal earlier on Friday first reported that President Donald Trump planned to fire FDA commissioner Marty Makary . The White House signed off on a plan to fire US Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) commissioner Marty Makary , according to sources familiar with the matter, in what could be the next leadership change in the federal health department.

Makary has found himself in the middle of controversies, including handling of flavoured e-cigarettes and abortion pill battle, which drew criticism from Trump allies, supporters of health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr, conservative media, pharmaceutical companies and anti-abortion groups. Shares of Replimune closed nearly 22% higher on Friday after news of Makary’s probable ouster.

The White House is considering naming FDA deputy commissioner Kyle Diamantas as acting commissioner, potential names under consideration as the actual nominee to run the agency include former FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and former acting commissioner and assistant health secretary Brett Giroir. Makary’s departure would add to a series of leading officials who have left agencies in the department of health and human services, including top leaders at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and others





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FDA Marty Makary President Donald Trump White House Controversies Leadership Change Department Of Health And Human Services Centres For Disease Control And Prevention National Institutes Of Health Leading Officials Layoffs And Resignations High-Profile Departures Politicisation Low Morale Flavoured E-Cigarettes Abortion Pill Battle Handling Controversial Rare-Disease Treatment Decisions FDA Chief Scientist Jesse Goodman Rebuild The Top Leadership Acting Directors Centres For Disease Control And Prevention National Institutes Of Health Others

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