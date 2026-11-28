President Cyril Ramaphosa landed at Bhisho Airport on Saturday morning, a historic first, before travelling to eXesi for the state funeral of former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Dignitaries, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, joined the Mlambo and Ngcuka families to honour her legacy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa landed at Bhisho Airport on Saturday morning, marking the first time a sitting South African President has visited the airport. He then travelled to eXesi in the Eastern Cape to attend the funeral of former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who is being laid to rest today.

The provincial transport department said both dignitaries landed at this lesser-known but more than capable airport en route to Middledrift (eXesi) to bid farewell to the former Deputy President. It called the visit a proud and historic milestone for Bhisho Airport and the Eastern Cape.

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Mourners Gather to Bid Farewell to Mlambo-Ngcuka

Among the mourners gathered at the funeral were the Mlambo and Ngcuka families, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, former Presidents and Deputy Presidents, Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, members of the judiciary, Members of Parliament, leaders of political parties, ANC leaders, the ANC Women's League, the broader liberation movement, traditional and religious leaders, the Military Command Council, and the Diplomatic Corps. Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the province is humbled by the responsibility of becoming her final resting place.

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South Africa entrusted her with the leadership responsibility. Africa drew strength from her wisdom. The world benefited from her humanity. Today the Eastern Cape receives her with love, dignity, and reverence, he said.

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was remembered as a woman of extraordinary strength who wore that strength lightly. She was gentle without ever being timid, humble without diminishing the causes she stood for. She did not need to raise her voice to be heard, nor assert her authority to command respect. There was a quiet dignity and firmness of purpose that endeared her to many.

Mlambo-Ngcuka Shattered Glass Ceilings in Politics

She was the first black woman to serve as Minister of Minerals and Energy, the first woman to be Deputy President of South Africa, and the first African to head UN Women. Each milestone was an achievement, but what defines her greatness is what she did with those opportunities. Every door that opened for her became a door through which she brought others. As Minister of Minerals and Energy, she confronted an industry built on dispossession and cheap black labour.

Under her leadership, government developed the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act and the first Mining Charter. These laws opened access to mineral wealth and required mining companies to invest in workers and communities. She challenged the prejudice that mining was a man's domain. Today, tens of thousands of women work in mining, and black South Africans own mines where they were once told they could never be managers.

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Mlambo-Ngcuka Remained Dedicated to Education throughout Life

Before becoming a Minister, Deputy President, and global leader, Sis' Phumzile was a teacher. She never stopped being one. Through the Umlambo Foundation, she supported under-resourced schools, mentored school leaders, trained teachers, and helped learners realise their potential. Her appreciation of education as the surest path out of poverty and oppression ran deep and remained central to her life's work.