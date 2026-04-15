President Ramaphosa Urges Municipalities to Cut Red Tape for Economic Growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has implored South Africa's local government sector to actively implement reforms aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles and red tape. This initiative is designed to stimulate local economic development, foster the growth of small businesses, and attract crucial investment. The President highlighted persistent backlogs in business license issuance as a significant impediment to micro-enterprises accessing vital government support and highlighted systemic issues within municipalities that hinder investment and service delivery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a strong call to action for South Africa's struggling local government sector, emphasizing the urgent need to implement red-tape reduction reforms. His central message at the national local economic development summit in Boksburg was clear: cutting bureaucratic delays is paramount to unlocking local economic development and creating a more fertile ground for small businesses to thrive.

The President specifically pointed to significant backlogs in the issuance of business licenses as a major obstacle, preventing micro-enterprises from accessing essential government support and hindering their ability to flourish. Ramaphosa articulated that streamlining processes is critical for both attracting large-scale investments and enabling the success of informal traders and small township entrepreneurs. While acknowledging that some cities and municipalities have made strides in improving the ease of doing business, he underscored that bureaucratic delays at the municipal level continue to be a significant impediment, preventing local investments from reaching fruition. As the nation finalizes the Business Licencing Bill and rolls out a comprehensive red-tape reduction framework, the President urged local governments to proactively drive their own internal reform initiatives.

To this end, Ramaphosa has appointed Sipho Nkosi, a former Exxaro CEO and mining executive, to lead a specialized team within the Presidency dedicated to cutting red tape. This team's mandate is to simplify and reduce burdensome regulations that stifle business growth, with a particular focus on supporting small, medium, and macro enterprises (SMMEs). During the February State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa outlined the government's commitment to implementing measures to reduce red tape across several priority areas. These include reforms within the mining rights system, tourism transport operator licenses, visa and work permit processes, early childhood development programs, and support for the informal sector.

The President acknowledged that South Africa's entrepreneurship ecosystem is currently grappling with a multifaceted crisis, characterized by funding shortages, a lack of essential skills training, pervasive bureaucratic barriers, and limited integration into larger value chains. Compounding these issues, persistent challenges within local government continue to constrain economic opportunity and potential. Ramaphosa stressed that local government is the fundamental engine room of development and therefore, metro, district, and local municipalities must actively see themselves as incubators of economic activity. He posited that a robust and well-supported entrepreneurship culture within cities and towns directly contributes to job creation and the development of small businesses, recognizing South Africa's burgeoning entrepreneurial sector and its increasing contribution to economic activity and job creation.

The summit's timing is significant, occurring just two weeks after the sixth South Africa Investment Conference, which successfully secured a record R890 billion in investment pledges across all provinces. Addressing the local government sector, which has incurred R17.6 billion in fruitless and wasteful expenditure over the past three years, President Ramaphosa referred to the Auditor-General's report. This report highlighted persistent weaknesses within the sector that undermine effective service delivery and hinder local economic development. Key issues identified include weak financial management and revenue collection, a failure to adequately maintain infrastructure, ineffective supply chain management, irregular and wasteful expenditure, and a lack of robust consequence management. These systemic deficiencies, the President noted, translate into tangible problems for citizens and businesses alike, manifesting as unreliable electricity supply, water insecurity, poor road conditions, inadequate service delivery, and unsafe trading environments.

Ramaphosa unequivocally stated that without rectifying governance issues, service delivery cannot be improved, and without improved service delivery, the potential for local economic development cannot be fully realized. He emphasized that service delivery constraints must be addressed at the local government level, particularly concerning basic infrastructure, as reliable energy security, water provision, and functional roads and rail networks form the bedrock of economic growth. While acknowledging progress in tackling load-shedding and enhancing the logistics sector’s efficiency, the President urged the summit to translate this national progress into tangible local success. A particular point of concern for the President is the government's inadequate prioritization of infrastructure maintenance. He stressed the need for the sector to enhance its debt collection and revenue management systems and to strategically leverage private investment for critical infrastructure development.

Bheke Stofile, president of the South African Local Government Association (Salga), representing the country's 257 municipalities, offered a critical perspective, stating that the notion of economic development being solely the responsibility of the national government is a dangerous misconception. He described this view as politically misguided, constitutionally unsound, and economically detrimental. Stofile asserted that local government is not a passive participant in the developmental discourse but rather plays an active role. Municipalities govern essential services and aspects of daily life, including land use, roads, electricity, water, planning, trading spaces, waste management systems, and the overall conditions that either facilitate or impede livelihoods. He argued that excluding municipalities from economic considerations represents a fundamental misunderstanding of the development process, which fundamentally occurs through the building of productive capacity. Stofile further elaborated that genuine local economic development must encompass a broad spectrum of sectors and activities, including agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, infrastructure development, supplier development, and the strengthening of local value chains





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