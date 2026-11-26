President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eulogy at the State Funeral of Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the country's first woman Deputy President who died at age 71.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the official eulogy at the State Funeral for the late former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. The solemn ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday. Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who served as the country's first female Deputy President, passed away last Friday. She was 71 years old at the time of her death. Her passing marks the end of a significant chapter in South African political history.

State Funeral Eulogy Delivered By President

The President will lead the national tribute to the former Deputy President. This event serves as a formal recognition of her extensive public service. Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka held the prestigious position of Executive Director of UN Women. Her role at the United Nations agency highlighted her global commitment to gender equality. The State Funeral provides a platform for national leaders to honor her legacy.

Also read State Memorial for Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Held in Rivonia, Funeral Saturday in Eastern Cape

Fikile Mbalula Honors Late Deputy President

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula paid tribute to Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka during a memorial service in Cape Town. He described the late Deputy President as a dedicated campaigner for the African National Congress. Mbalula noted that she worked hard during the recent local government elections. He emphasized that she expected nothing in return for her efforts. Mbalula characterized her as a tough negotiator in political discourse.

Champion For Women And Children Rights

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was widely recognized as a champion for women and children's rights. Mbalula highlighted her enduring impact on these specific social issues. He stated that renewal within the movement involves building branches street by street. He cited specific locations such as Mitchell's Plain, KwaDukuza, Mkhondo, and Thembisa. These areas represent the grassroots growth of the political organization.

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Mlambo-Ngcuka Legacy In Mining Policy

The ANC Secretary-General connected the late Deputy President to the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act. He explained that the Act opened doors for mining rights. Mbalula stated that Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka lives on through this legislation. He added that communities benefit from social and labour plans linked to mining. These plans are a direct result of her policy influence.

Batho Pele Principles And Public Service

Public servants continue to uphold the Batho Pele principles established during her tenure. The principle puts the people first in all government operations. Mbalula noted that public servants treat citizens with respect because of these standards. He described the late Deputy President as someone who multiplies in influence. He asserted that a comrade never dies but continues to inspire future generations.

National Mourning And Political Reflection

The state funeral coincides with a period of national mourning. South Africa is reflecting on the contributions of its former Deputy President. Her work in the United Nations and local government remains influential. The eulogy delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa will summarize these achievements. The event honors her status as a trailblazer for female leadership.