President Ramaphosa to Address Nation as Constitutional Court Ruling Examiners Special Assembly Formation Process

This news release discusses the expected announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Constitutional Court's ruling in the Phala Phala matter, challenging the parliamentary rules of impeachment process. The ruling declared these rules unconstitutional, and the speaker of the National Assembly has now decided to initiate the impeachment committee process. The announcement will examine the steps taken by the speaker and the NPC's (National Prosecuting Authority) referral to the constitutional court for their judgment in the matter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm Monday, following a significant ruling by the Constitutional Court last week in the Phala Phala matter.

The court declared the governing rules of Parliament's impeachment process unconstitutional. The EFF and other parties, including the ATM, contested these rules, arguing that the National Assembly's decision in 2022 to not establish a committee to review the independent panel's report, accusing Ramaphosa of foreign currency theft, was irrational. In the aftermath of the Apex court ruling, the National Assembly's Speaker, Thoko Didiza, has now decided to initiate the impeachment committee formation process.

Mothapo, the Parliamentary spokesperson, shares the Speaker's plan. After referring the independent panel report, Parliament's Speaker, Thoko Didiza, will also refer the court's judgment to the National Assembly sub-committee on the review of rules. This sub-committee's task is to assess the necessary amendments, read the court's order and direction, and present its findings and recommendations to the national assembly. In turn, the national assembly rules committee will submit its findings and proposal for future action





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