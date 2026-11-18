President Cyril Ramaphosa outlines South Africa's strategy to become Africa's leading artificial intelligence destination, inviting global tech giants to invest in local infrastructure and innovation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a decisive challenge to the international technology sector, positioning South Africa as the premier hub for artificial intelligence in Africa. During a high-profile address aimed at global industry leaders, he declared that the nation must transition from being a passive consumer of foreign technology to becoming a creator, owner, and exporter of advanced digital capabilities.

The Global Race for AI Dominance

The President's statement arrives at a critical juncture in the worldwide competition to control the next wave of technological revolution. Hundreds of billions of dollars are currently flowing into artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centres, and advanced computing capabilities globally. Ramaphosa warned that nations failing to secure their share of this investment risk being left behind in the emerging global economy.

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He emphasized that countries controlling computing infrastructure, advanced technologies, and scientific data will enjoy significant economic advantages. Conversely, those that neglect to develop these capabilities face increasing dependency on products and services developed elsewhere, potentially stifling their own industrial growth.

South Africa's Strategic Investment Advantages

South Africa currently stands as a leading location for data centre investment on the African continent. President Ramaphosa urged global technology giants to view the country as a strategic partner rather than merely a market for their existing products. He highlighted established financial institutions, strong universities, robust telecommunications networks, and deep engineering expertise as key assets.

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The administration also pointed to recent improvements in electricity supply and energy reforms as major opportunities for attracting foreign capital. Ramaphosa noted that a large data centre represents billions of rand in capital investment, generating substantial demand for construction, electrical engineering, cooling systems, transformers, and specialized maintenance services across the local economy.

Inviting Silicon Valley Partnerships

The President directly challenged Silicon Valley companies to deepen their presence in the region through investments and research partnerships. He invited these firms to establish research and development facilities in the country, citing the potential for artificial intelligence to transform mining, agriculture, healthcare, education, and government services. Ramaphosa asserted there is no reason South African researchers cannot make important contributions to machine learning, robotics, and language technologies.

He clarified that the government is not seeking handouts or aid. Instead, the country offers a sophisticated economy with significant energy resources and access to the African Continental Free Trade Area. This makes South Africa an ideal base for serving the wider African market and scaling operations continent-wide.

Defining South Africa's Future Digital Role

Ramaphosa made it clear that the stakes are high, with the nation facing a defining choice between building new technologies or risking dependency on foreign innovation. He concluded his address by stating that South Africa is not there to ask for a place in someone else's future, but to build partnerships that shape its own destiny.

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This vision signals that the country's ambitions extend far beyond simply catching up with global trends. By leveraging its industrial infrastructure and strategic location, South Africa aims to secure its place as a key player in the future artificial intelligence economy, ensuring it remains a creator rather than just a consumer of digital progress.