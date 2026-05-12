President Ramaphosa Takes Section 89 Report Under Judicial Review, Faces Impeachment Inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to take the Section 89 (removal of the President) independent report that was tabled in Parliament in 2022 under judicial review has put him in a dicey situation. The report found that he could have violated his oath of office and the Prevention and This speaks to the theft of US$580,000 in cash from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, in February 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 lockdown. The Constitutional Court recently ruled that Parliament’s failure to adopt the report was inconsistent with the Constitution, invalid, and set aside. The impeachment committee is being formed to investigate the Section 89 report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ’s decision to take the Section 89 (removal of the President) independent report that was tabled in Parliament in 2022 under judicial review has put him in a dicey situation.

This, after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) recently ruled that Parliament’s failure to adopt the report, which found Ramaphosa could have violated his oath of office and the Prevention and This speaks to the theft of US$580,000 in cash from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, in February 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 lockdown. Speaking during televised address to the nation this week, the president said: ‘I was advised by my legal team that the panel report was capable of being reviewed by a court of law on several grounds, including the misconception of its mandate, grave errors of law and unfounded conclusions of fact.

’ His announcement came as Parliament plans to form an impeachment committee to investigate the Section 89 report. Political analyst Sandile Swane said that ‘Ramaphosa has got an opportunity to raise the objections about the Section 89 panel report. So, his rights are protected, but there is no mechanism left for him to delay the actual impeachment process.

’ He further added that Ramaphosa has a ‘serious legal problem’ regarding the US$580,000 in cash stole from his farm in Phala Phala. Swana cited laws pertaining to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) regarding the handling of foreign currency.

Meanwhile, political analyst Dr Levy Ndou said the ConCourt judgement on the Section 89 report is lucid.

‘It clearly sets out the processes that should have happened. The ConCourt is assisting Parliament. Parliament can still say the committee that was established did not do adequate work. ’ ‘So, they are saying, if indeed you feel that you should not have rights to vote, you should have followed due processes.

Go and follow processes because you decided to vote on the adoption of the report, which you should not have done. So, what you must do, go and follow due processes of Parliament and then make a determination,’ he explained.

‘Remember, nobody has said Ramaphosa is guilty, that’s number one. Number two, Parliament has never made a ruling whether Ramaphosa should be impeached or not.





ewnreporter / 🏆 35. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Cyril Ramaphosa Section 89 Report Judicial Review Theft Of US$580 000 In Cash Phala Phala Farm COVID-19 Lockdown Constitutional Court Parliament Impeachment Committee Section 89 Inquiry South African Revenue Service (SARS) South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA)

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