President Ramaphosa Strengthens Zimbabwe Ties and Launches National Water and Procurement Reforms

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya outlines the outcomes of President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Zimbabwe, the formation of a national water crisis committee, and upcoming state procurement reforms.

The recent diplomatic mission undertaken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Zimbabwe served as a critical platform for high-level bilateral engagement, focusing on several pillars of mutual interest including trade, regional security, and strategic co-operation.

According to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, the visit was conducted at the invitation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and was designed to reinforce the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two nations. This connection is deeply rooted in a shared history of liberation struggles, which continues to provide a foundation for contemporary cooperation.

During the discussions, the two leaders emphasized the strength of their economic ties, noting that South African exports to Zimbabwe reached a significant value of 4.3 billion dollars in 2025, with the majority of this trade driven by agricultural products and heavy machinery. A notable highlight of the visit was an informal engagement at the farm of President Mnangagwa, which allowed the leaders to step away from the rigid constraints of diplomatic protocol.

President Ramaphosa expressed a keen interest in the agricultural practices employed on the farm and discussed initiatives aimed at supporting the surrounding farming communities, reflecting a commitment to rural development and food security in the region. Amidst the diplomatic achievements, the Presidency had to address public concerns regarding the presence of Wicknell Chivayo during a portion of the visit. Mr. Chivayo has been identified as a person of interest by South African law enforcement agencies.

Vincent Magwenya clarified that the presidency had noted the public's concerns but firmly stated that President Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of the individual's presence and was not acquainted with him personally. Magwenya emphasized that the President remains committed to the independence of the judiciary and law enforcement, asserting that agencies should continue to pursue all active investigations without fear or political interference.

This clarification was intended to maintain the integrity of the President's office and ensure that the visit was viewed through the lens of state-to-state diplomacy rather than personal associations. In addition to the international agenda, the spokesperson provided a detailed update on the establishment of a new national water crisis committee. This committee, which will be chaired directly by President Ramaphosa, is tasked with coordinating a comprehensive government response to the severe water challenges affecting various parts of the country.

The mandate of this body revolves around the implementation of a national water action plan, which focuses on five strategic priorities: stabilizing water service delivery in municipalities that have been severely affected, reforming the institutional and financing models to ensure sustainability, accelerating the investment in critical water infrastructure, strengthening regulatory enforcement to prevent mismanagement, and aggressively addressing corruption and criminality within the water sector. Magwenya noted that the strategic plans have already been presented to various premiers and mayors, with future engagements scheduled to include business leaders, labor unions, and civil society organizations to ensure a multi-sectoral approach to water security.

The Presidency also highlighted the need for systemic reform in government procurement. Referencing findings from previous commissions of inquiry, Magwenya acknowledged that procurement challenges have remained a persistent issue across the state apparatus.

Consequently, the President is preparing to announce a broad procurement reform intervention. This initiative is designed to strengthen accountability, reduce the occurrence of irregularities, and improve the overall efficiency of state procurement processes across all levels of government. Such reforms are seen as essential for eradicating waste and ensuring that public funds are utilized effectively for the benefit of the citizenry. Parallel to this, concerns regarding governance in Johannesburg were addressed.

The President is aware of a formal letter from the National Treasury to Mayor Dada Morero regarding alleged breaches of the Public Finance Management Act. This situation provided further justification for the creation of a presidential working group dedicated to stabilizing the governance and financial management of the Johannesburg metropolitan municipality.

Finally, on the subject of national security and social dynamics, the Presidency confirmed that President Ramaphosa receives regular briefings on potential risks within the security environment. Law enforcement agencies are actively monitoring protest activities and public order dynamics to prevent instability. Magwenya mentioned that security measures have been reinforced following a comprehensive intelligence review and an increase in recruitment within the South African Police Service.

Addressing the sensitive issue of xenophobia, the spokesperson rejected the broad characterization of South Africans as xenophobic. He argued that such descriptions are inaccurate and risk oversimplifying the complex nature of crime and migration-related tensions. The government continues to caution against the tendency to frame isolated violent incidents as reflective of the entire population, urging that issues of xenophobia be understood within their specific social and economic contexts rather than used to unfairly label the nation or its people





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