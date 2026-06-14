President Ramaphosa Seeks Urgent Court Interdict to Halt Parliamentary Impeachment Process

A summary of the political and legal standoff between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula over the impeachment process, including the role of the ANC's lost majority.

A significant constitutional and political crisis is unfolding in South Africa as President Cyril Ramaphosa moves to urgently interdict the parliamentary impeachment process against him, setting the stage for an unprecedented showdown with National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, formerly known as Thoko Didiza.

At the heart of the conflict is the Speaker's refusal to immediately suspend parliamentary proceedings as requested by the President's legal team, a decision that has shocked senior figures within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and sparked intense speculation about her stance on the broader review application. The situation is further complicated by the ANC's loss of its absolute parliamentary majority following the May elections, a development that fundamentally alters the political dynamics and makes it far more challenging for the party to enforce its will through simple majority votes.

The President's legal team filed an urgent application in the Constitutional Court seeking to halt the section 89 impeachment process, which was initiated after a parliamentary panel of experts found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the law in the 'Phala Phala' farm scandal. This panel's report triggered the formal impeachment mechanism outlined in section 89 of the Constitution. Ramaphosa argues that the process is flawed and that the panel overstepped its mandate.

His application for an interdict is aimed at preventing the National Assembly from proceeding with any impeachment steps until his review of the panel's findings is heard and decided by the court. In a direct response to the President's request, Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula, who as head of the National Assembly is a central respondent in the litigation, indicated that Parliament would not voluntarily suspend its processes.

Her office communicated that any response to the review application would be made during 'Part B' of the section 89 process, which relates to the actual consideration of the review, not the initial stage. This stance has caused considerable disquiet within the ANC.

Senior party members, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed the expectation that the Speaker, an ANC member, would have afforded the President political space and accommodated the request given the potentially devastating political consequences of a full-blown impeachment. One insider stated, "The concern is that this is not being approached politically. Many expected her to give the President space while the legal process unfolds. Instead, she appears to be approaching this from an institutional and parliamentary perspective.

" The source further noted that opposing the interdict would be detrimental to both the ANC and the President. The Speaker's position appears to prioritize the perceived independence and procedural integrity of Parliament over direct party loyalty, a move that highlights the complex balance of power in a context where the ANC can no longer command an automatic majority.

Her decision not to immediately acquiesce to the President's request is seen as a critical, independent act that could significantly influence the court's perception of the matter and the ultimate political survival of Cyril Ramaphosa. The outcome will hinge on the courts' interpretation of parliamentary rules and constitutional obligations amidst a fiercely contested political landscape





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