President Ramaphosa Removes Social Development Minister Tolashe Amid Allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Sisisi Tolashe as minister of social development following a wave of allegations ranging from misleading parliament to governance failures within her department. In the interim, President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga as the acting minister in the portfolio pending a full-time appointment in due course.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Sisisi Tolashe as minister of social development following a wave of allegations ranging from misleading parliament to governance failures within her department.

In the interim, President Ramaphosa has appointed Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga as the acting minister in the portfolio pending a full-time appointment in due course. The axing follows a turbulent period for Tolashe, marked by a string of serious allegations that ultimately proved impossible to ignore.

On 6 May, Tolashe appeared before the parliamentary portfolio committee on social development to answer questions about several allegations, including irregular appointments, food aid distribution concerns, matters involving a former house aide and broader governance failures within her department. Among the most pointed accusations was that she had misled parliament over vehicles allegedly donated to the ANC Women’s League, as well as questions about the contract of the department’s former director-general.

The DA’s Karabo Khakhau made no effort to conceal her satisfaction at the news of Tolashe’s removal.

‘Minister Tolashe is fired! Reg so! Parliament is not a place for criminals! Law and order must prevail,’ Khakhau said.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) had, as early as 7 May, called on Ramaphosa to publicly address the allegations against Tolashe, accusing him of staying silent while serious questions mounted around one of his ministers. Saftu was careful to distinguish between calling for accountability and prejudging the outcome, stressing that its concern was not with Tolashe’s guilt or innocence but with what it described as Ramaphosa’s evasiveness in the face of mounting public scrutiny.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa Sisisi Tolashe Minister Of Social Development Allegations Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Food Aid Distribution Matters Involving A Former House Aide ANC Women’S League Director-General’S Contract DA’S Karabo Khakhau South African Federation Of Trade Unions (Saft Ramaphosa’S Silence Public Scrutiny Evansies Factual Protection

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