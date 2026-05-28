President Ramaphosa Rallies Nation Behind Bafana Bafana Ahead of FIFA World Cup

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted a send-off dinner for the national men's soccer team Bafana Bafana at the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on May 27, 2026. He wished the team well for the FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US, urging them to seize the historic opportunity and rise to the highest echelons of world football. Head Coach Hugo Broos unveiled the final 26-man squad at the event, marking a significant moment for South African football as the team prepares to carry the nation's hopes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the nation in rallying behind Bafana Bafana ahead of the FIFA World Cup during their send-off dinner at the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on May 27, 2026.

The event was a heartfelt gathering, symbolizing national pride and support for the team as they prepare to represent South Africa on the global stage. The President addressed the players and staff, emphasizing the importance of seizing the historic opportunity to showcase South African talent and determination. He urged the team to rise anew and take their rightful place among football's elite, encouraging them to do even more than their best.

The send-off dinner also marked a significant milestone for South African football as Head Coach Hugo Broos unveiled the final 26-man squad that will carry the nation's hopes in the tournament. Coach Broos expressed confidence in the selected players, highlighting their skill, teamwork, and dedication. The squad includes a mix of experienced veterans and promising young talents, all eager to make their mark.

The President's words resonated deeply with the team, reinforcing the weight of national expectation and the honor of representing the country. As the team prepares to jet off to the FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US next week, the entire nation stands united in support. The tournament presents a chance for South Africa to demonstrate its progress in football and inspire future generations. The players have undergone rigorous training and friendly matches to sharpen their performance.

They are aware of the challenges ahead but remain focused and motivated. The send-off dinner featured traditional South African cuisine and cultural performances, celebrating the country's rich heritage. Family members, officials, and fans also attended, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and optimism. The President's presence underscored the government's commitment to promoting sports and unity through football.

This moment is not just about the game; it is about national identity, resilience, and the power of sport to bring people together. The team's journey to the World Cup has been marked by hard work and perseverance. They qualified through a series of intense matches, showcasing their tactical prowess and fighting spirit. Coach Broos has instilled a disciplined and attacking style of play, aiming to surpass previous South African World Cup performances.

The players have voiced their determination to make the nation proud and to leave a lasting legacy. As they depart, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of millions of South Africans. The World Cup itself will be a global spectacle, with matches across multiple North American cities. South Africa is placed in a challenging group but believes in its ability to advance.

The team's success could boost the popularity of football domestically and attract international attention to South African talent. The President's rallying call serves as a reminder of the support that surrounds the team. In the coming weeks, all eyes will be on Bafana Bafana as they step onto the pitch, ready to write a new chapter in South African football history





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Cyril Ramaphosa Hugo Broos South Africa Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup 2026 squad countdown: Expect surprises!Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is expected to make a few surprise selections when he names his final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

Read more »

Is this the 26-man Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup 2026 squad?Just hours remain until the official announcement of the final Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. Is this the likely list of players?

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.World Cup-bound Bafana Bafana received a proper, first 2026 FIFA World Cup send-off.

Read more »

President Cyril Ramaphosa Promises Public Holiday if Bafana Bafana Win FIFA World CupPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has promised a public holiday to South Africans if Bafana Bafana win the FIFA World Cup. The team will play their opening match against Mexico on 11 June and will face tough competition at the tournament.

Read more »