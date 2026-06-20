President Ramaphosa Pushes Back Against 'Third World' Descriptions of South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pushed back against descriptions of South Africa as a Third World country, saying the nation is a developing economy with global influence and a strong international voice. The president's remarks come amid strained relations between Pretoria and Washington following disagreements over issues including South Africa's foreign policy, claims made by Trump about alleged persecution of white Afrikaners, and South Africa's exclusion from some international engagements.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pushed back against descriptions of South Africa as a Third World country, saying the nation is a developing economy with global influence and a strong international voice.

The president was speaking at the opening of the SARB Museum, which aims to improve public understanding of the central bank's role in the economy and promote financial literacy through educational programmes. The museum explores South Africa's economic history, from early forms of exchange to the establishment of the Reserve Bank in 1921 and its role in the democratic era.

Ramaphosa criticised what he described as Western perceptions of South Africa, referencing comments by US President Donald Trump, who previously referred to the country using a derogatory term. Ramaphosa's remarks come amid strained relations between Pretoria and Washington following disagreements over issues including South Africa's foreign policy, claims made by Trump about alleged persecution of white Afrikaners, and South Africa's exclusion from some international engagements.

The United States, which currently holds the G20 presidency, has left South Africa out of some key diplomatic meetings, including certain summit engagements. South Africa was also not invited to the G7 leaders' summit in France, despite previously attending as a guest. Ramaphosa said that even when South Africa is not physically present at international meetings, its voice is still heard.

He pointed out that South Africa will be represented at the G20 summit in November, despite not being invited to the G7 leaders' summit in France. The president's comments were made at the official opening of the South African Reserve Bank Museum in Pretoria, which aims to improve public understanding of the central bank's role in the economy and promote financial literacy through educational programmes.

The museum showcases South Africa's economic history, from early forms of exchange to the establishment of the Reserve Bank in 1921 and its role in the democratic era. Through this museum, the Bank is giving the public an opportunity to view its extensive art collection in an accessible way, showcasing the richness and diversity of South Africa's artistic heritage.

The SARB Museum is a significant cultural and educational institution that aims to promote financial literacy and improve public understanding of the central bank's role in the economy. The museum's opening was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Governor Lesetja Kganyago, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance Dr Joe Maswanganyi, and distinguished guests. Ramaphosa praised the museum, saying that it is a symbol of South Africa's growth and development as a nation.

He noted that the museum is a reflection of the country's rich history and culture, and that it will serve as a valuable resource for the public. The president also commended the Bank for its efforts to promote financial literacy and improve public understanding of the central bank's role in the economy.

Ramaphosa's comments were made in the context of strained relations between Pretoria and Washington, following disagreements over issues including South Africa's foreign policy, claims made by Trump about alleged persecution of white Afrikaners, and South Africa's exclusion from some international engagements. The president's remarks were seen as a response to the US President's previous comments about South Africa, which he described as a 'Third World' country.

Ramaphosa's comments were also seen as an attempt to assert South Africa's influence on the global stage, despite the country's exclusion from some international engagements. The president's comments were made at the official opening of the South African Reserve Bank Museum in Pretoria, which aims to improve public understanding of the central bank's role in the economy and promote financial literacy through educational programmes.

The museum showcases South Africa's economic history, from early forms of exchange to the establishment of the Reserve Bank in 1921 and its role in the democratic era. Through this museum, the Bank is giving the public an opportunity to view its extensive art collection in an accessible way, showcasing the richness and diversity of South Africa's artistic heritage.

The SARB Museum is a significant cultural and educational institution that aims to promote financial literacy and improve public understanding of the central bank's role in the economy. The museum's opening was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Governor Lesetja Kganyago, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance Dr Joe Maswanganyi, and distinguished guests. Ramaphosa praised the museum, saying that it is a symbol of South Africa's growth and development as a nation.

He noted that the museum is a reflection of the country's rich history and culture, and that it will serve as a valuable resource for the public. The president also commended the Bank for its efforts to promote financial literacy and improve public understanding of the central bank's role in the economy





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South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa Third World Country G20 Presidency G7 Leaders' Summit

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