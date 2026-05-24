President Ramaphosa Meets Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa with Controversial Businessman in Attendance

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sparked controversy after meeting with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday, with businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who is wanted in South Africa for alleged money laundering, in attendance. Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of who Chivayo was, according to his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya. The two presidents met at Mnangagwa’s farm in Zimbabwe for an informal, relaxed discussion on serious issues between the two countries, but speculation has centered on amendments to Zimbabwe’s constitution that would allow Mnangagwa to serve beyond his term limit. China’s involvement in Zimbabwe and anti-immigrant protests in South Africa were also discussed. Magwenya spoke at length about the importance of respecting the rights of individuals within borders and working together to address migration issues across the continent.

Controversy has erupted over President Cyril Ramaphosa ’s meeting with Zimbabwe an Wicknell Chivayo , who is wanted in South Africa for alleged money laundering . President Cyril Ramaphosa did not know that he would be meeting a businessman wanted by the law in South Africa when he visited Zimbabwe an President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his private farm on Sunday, his spokesperson said.

Controversy has erupted in Zimbabwe over the visit, especially about Ramaphosa associating with Mnangagwa’s rich cronies, particularly Wicknell Chivayo, a businessman who openly flaunts his wealth. Chivayo’s assets have been frozen in South Africa, and he is being investigated by the Hawks for money laundering. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said at a press conference in Cape Town that it was understandable there were concerns about Ramaphosa being seen in a foreign country with "persons of interest to our law enforcement".

But he insisted that Ramaphosa had been invited to Zimbabwe by Mnangagwa and had no prior knowledge of who would be at the meeting, which was "arranged to be a very informal, relaxed sort of engagement, albeit over serious issues concerning the two countries". Reports had surfaced after the visit, identifying an individual who is a person of interest to SA law enforcement, who was also present during the visit.

"President Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of who would be present during the visit, nor was he familiar with the said individual. The president flew to Zimbabwe for a meeting with his counterpart and nothing else," Magwenya said.

"The president will further encourage our law enforcement agencies to continue with pursuing the matters that are under investigation involving these individuals, and to do so with no fear or any form of hesitation. " Pictures posted on Zimbabwean WhatsApp groups show Ramaphosa meeting Chivayo and other business people close to Mnangagwa, including Kudakwashe Tagwirei, on the Zimbabwean president’s farm Precabe in Kwekwe in Midlands province.

Daily Maverick asked Magwenya to confirm considerable speculation in Zimbabwe that Ramaphosa had cautioned Mnangagwa about proceeding with plans to amend the country’s constitution to allow him to serve beyond his current term limit of 2028, until 2030. The speculation has been that Mnangagwa’s efforts to extend his term are stirring discontent and possible instability in Zimbabwe, which could spill over into South Africa.

Magwenya said he was not at liberty to comment on exactly what the two presidents had discussed, except to say, "One would expect that all issues pertinent to developments in Zimbabwe would have been discussed.

" The two leaders would have "engaged quite deeply and quite thoroughly on issues of mutual and bilateral interest. So it would have been a very wide-ranging discussion considering that they retreated to President Mnangagwa–9s farm. None of the officials was there trying to say, time is up, we need to go to the next commitment.

" Magwenya also spoke about the recent wave of anti-immigrant protests and actions that have caused tensions with other African governments, including formal protests by Nigeria and Ghana. On Tuesday, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo visited South Africa to meet Ramaphosa, also to discuss the issue.

Magwenya said the two presidents had agreed that "number one, South Africa is not xenophobic," "What you have are pockets of protest… You also have the reality that the issue of immigration is a pressure point, not only here in South Africa, but throughout the world, where protests are held on these issues. What is important from our perspective is obviously respecting the rights of everybody that is within our borders, and when we protest, to do so peacefully without causing harm to anybody.

" Magwenya said that Chapo and Ramaphosa also "agreed that the continent needs to work together to address the issues that are behind these levels of migration that we see across our continent," Issues of conflicts, issues of instability, and in some areas, if we’re being honest, the misgovernance that causes people to migrate in large numbers and seek refuge in different parts of the continent, including South Afric





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Cyril Ramaphosa Emmerson Mnangagwa Wicknell Chivayo Zimbabwe South Africa Money Laundering Corruption Zimbabwean Constitution Anti-Immigrant Protests African Migration China’S Influence In Africa

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