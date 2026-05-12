Cyril Ramaphosa is unpopular, and his impeachment would be welcomed by people across the political spectrum. Right-wing Americans, in particular, are convinced that Donald Trump's UFO-related claims provide photographic evidence of angels and demons. Ramaphosa might decide to make a similar move and launch his own seraphim to distract from the looming impeachment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa finds himself pondering the possibility of impeachment after his big partner, the Democratic Alliance , said they wouldn't try to save him. He might consider emulating Donald Trump by trying to distract everyone with UFO -related claims.

However, his situation is unique, as he doesn't face the economic devastation of a potential Iranian military action. The prospect of impeachment would put him on edge, considering his wealth and comfort. His next move, to his credit, could be to launch some seraphim





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President Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment Democratic Alliance Seraphim Donald Trump UFO Right-Wing Americans Angels And Demons

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