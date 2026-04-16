President Ramaphosa Engages in Spain on Democracy and Economic Ties

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a working visit to Spain to attend the In Defence of Democracy Initiative, a forum tackling extremism and disinformation. The visit also highlights deepening bilateral ties, with trade between the two nations showing significant growth.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has embarked on a significant working visit to the Kingdom of Spain , scheduled from April 16th to 18th, 2026. The primary objective of this engagement is his participation in the In Defence of Democracy Initiative, a crucial international forum established in 2024 by Brazil and Spain . This initiative represents a concerted global effort to address the escalating challenges posed by extremism, deepening polarization, and the pervasive spread of disinformation.

President Ramaphosa's itinerary includes a pivotal address to the plenary session focusing on the interconnected issues of Extremism and Inequality. This session gains particular relevance in light of the recent commissioning of the G20 Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Inequality, highlighting a shared concern for global economic disparities and their societal repercussions.

South Africa views its relationship with Spain as a strategic partnership, a sentiment reciprocated by the Spanish government. Both nations are actively pursuing avenues to substantially strengthen their existing political, economic, and people-to-people connections, with a particular focus on enhancing engagement within the broader African continent. This mutual recognition of strategic importance is underscored by tangible growth in bilateral trade.

Data indicates that trade between South Africa and Spain experienced a notable increase of 8.3%, climbing from 2.9 billion US dollars in 2024 to 3.1 billion US dollars in 2025. This upward trend signifies robust economic cooperation and expanding commercial ties between the two countries, reflecting a shared commitment to mutual prosperity and development. The visit further solidifies the diplomatic and economic rapport, paving the way for enhanced collaboration on global issues and bilateral interests.

The discussions are anticipated to cover a wide spectrum of mutual concerns, ranging from democratic governance and economic development to security and multilateral cooperation. Spain's designation of South Africa as a strategic partner reflects a deeper understanding of shared values and common objectives in navigating the complexities of the contemporary global landscape. The collaborative spirit fostered by this visit is expected to yield concrete outcomes, fostering stronger alliances and contributing to a more stable and equitable international order.

The focus on democracy and its defense is particularly pertinent in today's world, where foundational principles are often tested by internal and external pressures. South Africa's active participation in such initiatives underscores its commitment to upholding democratic values and contributing to global efforts aimed at safeguarding them. The economic dimension of the partnership is equally vital, with the trade figures demonstrating a tangible and growing interdependence that benefits both nations.

The ongoing dialogue aims to explore new avenues for investment, trade facilitation, and joint ventures, thereby unlocking further economic potential. The people-to-people ties, though less quantifiable, are the bedrock of any strong bilateral relationship, fostering understanding, cultural exchange, and mutual respect, which are essential for long-term collaboration and shared progress. The working visit is a testament to the proactive diplomacy of both nations, seeking to build bridges and find common ground on pressing global challenges.





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Cyril Ramaphosa Spain In Defence Of Democracy Initiative Extremism Bilateral Trade

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