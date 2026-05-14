President Ramaphosa Defends Tolashe Dismissal, Calls for Action Against Senzo Mchunu

President Cyril Ramaphosa defends his decision to dismiss Sisisi Tolashe from his Cabinet, stating that he acted on media reports and representations made by Tolashe to Parliament. He also calls for action against suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's not required to provide reasons for dismissing Sisisi Tolashe from his Cabinet , but that he acted on media reports and representations she made to Parliament.

The Presidency announced Tolashe had been fired as Social Development Minister barely an hour before Ramaphosa appeared in the National Assembly for question time, one of those questions, incidentally, from the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) about Tolashe's conduct. She had been facing a barrage of accusations of maladministration in her office as well as dodging donor declarations to Parliament. President Ramaphosa said he asked Tolashe to furnish him with a report on the allegations raised against her.

'Now, having considered all these submissions by the minister, and mindful of the conduct expected from members of the executive, I have decided to remove the minister as the Minister of Social Development. ' Pressed by the FF Plus' Philip van Staden to share his reasons for Tolashe's dismissal, Ramaphosa had this to say.

'The president is never required to disclose the reasons why they appoint or disappoint - in other words, remove, any member of the executive, and I intend to stick by that convention and practice. ' The Democratic Alliance's Nazley Sharif has implored Ramaphosa to take the same action against suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu





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President Cyril Ramaphosa Sisisi Tolashe Cabinet Social Development Minister Maladministration Donor Declarations Freedom Front Plus Philip Van Staden Convention And Practice Senzo Mchunu Democratic Alliance Nazley Sharif

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