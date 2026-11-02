President Ramaphosa Confirms Mkhwanazi Hawks Appointment for Cabinet Review

President Cyril Ramaphosa states that the proposed appointment of Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as head of the Hawks will be decided by Cabinet following allegations of criminal syndicates in the justice system.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the proposed appointment of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation ( DPCI) is currently under consideration by the Cabinet. The President stated that a final decision will be made during an upcoming Cabinet meeting, with the official announcement scheduled for release only after that process concludes.

Cabinet Process for Hawk Leadership Decision

President Ramaphosa emphasized that the selection of a new leader for the DPCI follows strict governmental protocols rather than immediate executive decree. He clarified that while the name of General Mkhwanazi has been formally put forward, the Cabinet operates as a collective decision-making body that does not disclose its internal deliberations or predicted outcomes to the public.

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The President noted that he understands the intense public interest in this appointment, which has been a dominant topic in national headlines for several months. However, he maintained that transparency occurs only after a binding decision has been reached, ensuring that the integrity of the Cabinet process remains uncompromised by premature speculation or leaked intentions.

Origin of Mkhwanazi's Prominence and Inquiry

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi became the center of national attention following a media briefing he held in July 2025. During this event, he alleged that a sophisticated criminal syndicate had successfully infiltrated South Africa's criminal justice system, a claim that shook public confidence in law enforcement institutions.

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The gravity of these allegations prompted President Ramaphosa to establish the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria to investigate the extent of the infiltration. This judicial inquiry has already yielded significant results, leading to the arrest of several law enforcement officials suspected of colluding with criminal elements.

Political Backing and Civil Society Support

Political parties and civil society organizations have largely expressed support for Mkhwanazi's potential elevation to lead the Hawks. Forum4SA recently welcomed the proposal to appoint Mkhwanazi, stating that the anti-corruption unit urgently requires independent and professional leadership committed to pursuing serious crime without fear or favor.

ActionSA also voiced its endorsement of Mkhwanazi's candidacy, aligning with recommendations made by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. The party argued that Mkhwanazi's appointment could serve as a critical turning point in South Africa's ongoing fight against organized crime and systemic corruption within state institutions.

Impact on Law Enforcement Reform Efforts

ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James highlighted that Mkhwanazi's 2025 revelations were instrumental in triggering investigations that resulted in the arrests, suspensions, and dismissals of senior police officials. These actions underscore the urgency of maintaining strong leadership to continue cleansing the police service.

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James further argued that effective leadership and comprehensive reforms are essential to restore public trust in law enforcement institutions. The proposed appointment of General Mkhwanazi is viewed by supporters as a necessary step toward reinvigorating the capacity of the Hawks to operate effectively and independently in the post-inquiry landscape.