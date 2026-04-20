President Ramaphosa Calls for Global Defense of Democracy Ahead of Freedom Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa highlights the global threat to democracy and urges international reform while reflecting on South Africa's progress since the advent of its Constitution.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a poignant call to action for both the citizens of South Africa and the wider international community, urging a renewed commitment to the defense of democratic principles. In his weekly newsletter published this Monday, the President underscored the fragility of governance structures in an era increasingly defined by surging political extremism, growing intolerance, and the dangerous expansion of social inequality.

As the nation prepares to commemorate Freedom Day on April 27, Ramaphosa reflected on the thirty-year anniversary of the post-apartheid Constitution, noting that while South Africa remains firmly committed to the rule of law and the fundamental protection of human rights, these achievements must never be taken for granted. The President argued that the global community is currently at a critical crossroads, where democratic institutions are being tested by internal and external pressures. He warned against the apathy that often precedes the collapse of civil liberties, asserting that societies cannot afford to remain silent when the dignity of vulnerable populations is being violated. According to Ramaphosa, true democracy is not merely about the mechanics of voting; it requires a proactive stance against systemic injustice and a commitment to ensuring that governance translates into tangible improvements in the daily lives of the citizenry. He stressed that without economic inclusivity and equal opportunity, the legitimacy of democratic systems will inevitably wither. Furthermore, President Ramaphosa directed sharp criticism toward the current state of global governance, particularly the efficacy of the United Nations. He lamented that key international bodies, such as the UN Security Council, have frequently proven powerless in the face of escalating regional conflicts and humanitarian catastrophes, including genocide. He called for a comprehensive reform of these institutions to ensure they can effectively safeguard global peace and human rights. Looking toward the future, the President warned that the erosion of democratic norms abroad directly impacts South Africa, especially as geopolitical tensions rise and trade becomes a tool for political coercion. He concluded by emphasizing that South Africa, having emerged from a legacy of profound division, has a moral obligation to champion democratic values globally, serving as a beacon of hope against the growing trend of authoritarianism and the rule of the strong





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