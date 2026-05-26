President Cyril Rampahosa Challenges Section 89 Panel's Phala Phala Report in Western Cape High Court

President Cyril Rampahosa has officially filed papers in the Western Cape High Court to have the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report set aside. The report found that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have acted unlawfully following the theft of dollars from his Phala Phala farm. The panel recommended that the National Assembly must set up an impeachment inquiry to probe its findings further, but the African National Congress (ANC) used its majority to thwart the report. The Western Cape High Court will have to hear the review application, which could have implications for the parliamentary process. While Parliament is moving ahead with its inquiry with 31 members already confirmed, Ramaphosa maintains that the underlying report is legally flawed and the panel ‘strayed beyond its mandate’, and the report must be set aside.

President Cyril Rampahosa has officially filed papers in the Western Cape High Court to have the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report set aside. The report found that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have acted unlawfully following the theft of dollars from his Phala Phala farm.

The panel recommended that the National Assembly must set up an impeachment inquiry to probe its findings further, but the African National Congress (ANC) used its majority to thwart the report. Ramaphosa's decision to approach the High Court to review the Section 89 panel report followed the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Parliament acted unconstitutionally when it voted against the report’s recommendations.

The Western Cape High Court will have to hear the review application, which could have implications for the parliamentary process. While Parliament is moving ahead with its inquiry with 31 members already confirmed, Ramaphosa maintains that the underlying report is legally flawed and the panel ‘strayed beyond its mandate’, and the report must be set aside





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Section 89 Panel Phala Phala Report Cyril Rampahosa Western Cape High Court Parliamentary Process African National Congress (ANC) Impeachment Inquiry Legal Challenge Mandate Prima Facie Evidence

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