President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation after Constitutional Court ruling on Phala Phala vote

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to address the nation this Monday evening regarding the recent ruling of the Constitutional Court on the Phala Phala vote held by Parliament. The court found that the vote was invalid and unconstitutional.

"JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation this Monday evening from the Union Building . His address comes after the Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament 's Phala Phala vote was invalid and unconstitutional.

In the same judgment, the court ordered that Parliament must amend Rule 129(i) of the National Assembly's rules and refer the matter to an impeachment committee. National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has announced steps to effect the Constitutional Court's judgment on the Phala Phala matter. Parliament released a statement outlining the next steps in setting up an impeachment committee as ordered by the Constitutional Court.





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President Of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa National Assembly National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza Phala Phala Constitutional Court Parliament Union Building Impeachment Committee Judgment

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