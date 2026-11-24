South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirms the ANC's long-term goal of hegemonic control through the National Democratic Revolution, challenging the constitutional integrity of the current Government of National Unity.

South Africa finds itself at a critical political juncture as President Cyril Ramaphosa signals a strategic pivot by the African National Congress away from genuine power-sharing toward its original goal of hegemonic control. This development occurs amidst intensifying negotiations following the 4 November local government elections, where unlikely alliances and counter-proposals are being weighed by leaders who secured enough votes to influence the trajectory of local governance across the country.

Ramaphosa Invites Parties To Join Coalition In 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a formal invitation to all parties in the National Assembly to participate in a Government of National Unity grounded in respect for the voters' wishes and allegiance to the rule of law. This supreme law was established through the constitutional negotiations led by Ramaphosa for the ANC and Roelf Meyer for the now-defunct National Party, which had held power since 1948. While the third-largest party in 2024 was the newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe led by Jacob Zuma, other groups including the EFF and ActionSA also declined to join the subsequent ten-party coalition assembled in response to Ramaphosa's overtures.

Also read Ramaphosa faces tough ANC unity test in coalition talks

MK Leadership Rejects Constitutional Oversight

Jacob Zuma prefers not to be second-guessed by judges dealing with constitutional challenges in pending litigation and hankers after parliamentary sovereignty rather than judicial supremacy. The uMkhonto Wesizwe party, which Zuma claims to lead despite retaining his ANC membership and rejecting its decision to expel him, seeks a larger role for traditional leaders in national government. This political alignment includes figures like former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, who was removed from the bench after the Judicial Service Commission found he improperly sought to lobby Constitutional Court judges in a case involving Zuma.

ANC Reaffirms National Democratic Revolution Strategy

President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed the African National Congress's backing of the Government of National Unity during his closing address at the party's fifth National General Council in December 2025. He warned coalition partners, specifically the Democratic Alliance, to respect the ANC's transformation agenda, including Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment and the National Health Insurance. Ramaphosa described the coalition arrangement as a tactical intervention designed to keep progressive policies at the forefront, explicitly stating that the Government of National Unity was not the African National Congress's first choice as the party aims for majority control.

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Hegemony Contradicts Multiparty Democratic Values

The tenets of the National Democratic Revolution are incompatible with constitutional values and the notion of multiparty democracy which underpins the values of openness, responsiveness, and accountability entrenched in the Constitution. Since at least the 1960s, the motivating force behind the African National Congress has been its attachment to this strategy, which aims to secure hegemonic control over all levers of power in society so that deployed cadres are comprehensively in charge of everything that counts. These objectives extend beyond government and public administration, making the strategy deeply incompatible with multiparty democracy under the rule of law.

Constitutional Principles Versus Cadre Deployment

Section 195(1) of the Constitution spells out the values and principles according to which public administration and state-owned enterprises should function, without including cadre deployment or hegemony among its basic governing principles. All other members of the ten-party coalition embrace the Constitution as their guiding light, which expressly calls for a system of government that is open, accountable, and responsive. While the invitation to join the coalition contained no mention of revolution and included an undertaking to uphold the Constitution, it remains impossible to pursue hegemony and conduct multiparty democracy in the same country at the same time.