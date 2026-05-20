President Cyril Ramaphosa's Request for Consent to Litigate against Former Justice Sandile Ngcobo - Topical Analysis

Explains how President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Chief Justice Mandisa Maya for consent to litigate against retired justice Sandile Ngcobo before seeking a review on an independent panel review of the Phala Phala saga, while also mentioning the requirement for litigants in civil proceedings to seek permission from a head of court before instituting litigation against a judge.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked chief justice Mandisa Maya for consent to litigate against retired justice Sandile Ngcobo before taking on review an independent panel review on the Phala Phala saga.

The independent panel report, authored by a team led by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer regarding a robbery at his Phala Phala game farm. The request seeks consent for the president to litigate against Ngcobo, who was asked to lead the panel by parliament. Ngcobo headed the independent panel that found the president may have committed a serious violation of the law in the Phala Phala saga.

The findings of the report form the foundation of a parliamentary impeachment inquiry the speaker is now instituting. In a recent judgment the Constitutional Court made an order for referral of the independent panel report to the impeachment committee. The president was previously shielded from the impeachment inquiry after the National Assembly in 2022 voted to neither adopt the report nor refer the matter to the impeachment committee.

Several legal experts told Business Day the president’s consent move is legally sound to avoid delays in the review application. is a move legally sound. It requires litigants in civil proceedings to seek permission from a head of court before instituting litigation against a judge. Mandisa Maya complied with the provision before hearing the President's contention before the committee.

If Ramaphosa files the review application, Ngcobo or any of the parties can say, ‘you have not complied with section 47, your case should be dismissed’, said Mbekezeli Benjamin, a Judges Matter researcher focusing on judiciary matters. The debate and requirement for litigants to seek consent or face cases dismissed without being heard on merits were intensified afterGauteng high court judge Functions as the judge.judge Fiona Dippenaar's 2025 judgment on section 47 in the case by mineral & petroleum resources ministerDippenaar found the section afforded protection to judges in both their judicial and nonjudicial functions, hence the president's move to apply for consent, though Ngcobo in writing the report was a chair of the panel and not necessarily a judge.1335





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President Cyril Ramaphosa Chief Justice Mandisa Maya Sandile Ngcobo Independent Panel Review Litigation Against Judge Requirement For Litigants To Seek Consent Phala Phala Saga Constitutional Court Judicial Matters Gauteng High Court Judge Fiona Dippenaar

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