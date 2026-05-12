President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Scandal and Impeachment Process

The article discusses the Phala Phala scandal and the subsequent impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa. It highlights the cover-up attempts and the delay in the Constitutional Court's ruling, which led to the establishment of an impeachment committee.

The entrance of President Cyril Ramaphosa ’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo. Picture: www.actionsa.org.zaIn Aesop’s famed fable of the Fox and the Mask, the fox finds himself in a theatre and comes across a skilfully crafted mask.

The mask was used by actors during their performance and the fox had no idea this was the case. He looks at the mask and notices that it is hollow inside and famously remarks: “What a handsome face, but what a pity it has no brains. ” When the Phala Phala scandal first broke, whoever discovered it thought it best to cover it up.

And they nearly succeeded because for almost two years it did not reach the public domain, until, a senior official in the now-defunct National Intelligence Agency, blew the scandal wide open. Covering it up with a handsome mask made it seem better, but did not get rid of the problem. The scandal now seems worse forthan it probably would have been had the right and legal procedures been followed at the very beginning.

When Chief Justice Mandisa Maya handed down the ruling on the EFF application to the Constitutional Court on Friday, some 504 days after the EFF had taken the case to the court, she had to first apologise to the applicants and the country for this uncharacteristic delay in handing down the judgment. Murmurs could be heard in parliamentary corridors that suggested the delay was probably because the findings would be damaging for Ramaphosa.

Such cannot be proven but those rumours were damaging to the credibility of the highest court in the land. But the focus is not on that possible damage right now, it is on the damage to the president’s continued tenure. The long and short of Maya’s announcement is that parliament erred in choosing to use a vote to suppress the ruling of the committee that Justice Sandile Ngcobo had headed.

Again, if the ANC had not faced the route of a cover-up, using its parliamentary majority to suppress the Ngcobo report, there was a real possibility that a properly instituted parliamentary committee could have reached the conclusion that the impeachment process was not necessary and the matter would have been closed. The impeachment committee that the Constitutional Court has mandated parliament to instate now will have the undue burden imposed on it by the long delay which was the result of the initial cover-ups.

Committee members may feel they have an obligation to the country to prove that they are not part of some sinister cover-up to let the president off easily. So, there is a very real possibility that an impeachment process which was not going to happen is now going to happen. Ramaphosa has always been a marked man. His political adversaries have been trying to get him removed from the day he assumed office.

Their motives might range from “you sidelined us from the ANC, you were part of its disciplinary committee that expelled us, you are the reasonhappened, you interrupted our looting of state resources by availing yourself to replace a president who allowed us to loot freely…” Whatever possible reason they had for him to not be president, he was always a marked man and that he survived thus far is credit to his political acumen. But with the Phala Phala cover-up, his enemies have almost been handed his head on a platter.

The cover-up mask was handsome but it lacked brains. Support Local Journalism Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Scandal Impeachment Process National Intelligence Agency Constitutional Court Parliament Chief Justice Mandisa Maya EFF Application Justice Sandile Ngcobo ANC Parliamentary Committee Phala Phala Game Farm Aesop's Fable Of The Fox And The Mask

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phala Phala ruling sets off political storm over Ramaphosa futureWould the current government of national unity parties go along with that - and lose their jobs in the process?

Read more »

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation after Constitutional Court ruling on Phala Phala voteThe President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to address the nation this Monday evening regarding the recent ruling of the Constitutional Court on the Phala Phala vote held by Parliament. The court found that the vote was invalid and unconstitutional.

Read more »

President Cyril Ramaphosa not to Resign after Judicial Review on Phala Phala Scandal OrderedPresident Cyril Ramaphosa, despite the Constitutional Court's ruling ordering parliament to revive the impeachment inquiry into him regarding the Phala Phala scandal, announced that he will seek a judicial review of the independent panel's report and will not resign from office.

Read more »

President Ramaphosa Won't Resign Over Phala Phala MatterPresident Ramaphosa insists he has not stolen any public money, committed any crime or violated his oath of office.

Read more »